NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Can Commanders Pass on Quarterback?

Are teams starting to shift in the overvaluation of quarterbacks at the NFL Draft?

When looking at mock NFL Drafts this offseason, it's clear how badly the Washington Commanders need a quarterback, but people differ on which one they should take.

Picking at No. 11, it hasn't turned into a previously seen 'pick a card, any card' situation where Washington just gets a quarterback, no matter the fit or value.

But the projections have been heavily passer-centric, nonetheless.

With rumors of trade talks happening, and even more being considered, perhaps the Commanders won't need to pull the trigger on a rookie quarterback in 2022, giving them plenty of talented options to choose from in the Top 15 of this April's NFL Draft.

Here is a collection of some of the mock drafts published recently, and who the Commanders add to their roster.

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Two options, both sticking with the early quarterback model.

Zack Patraw foresees Liberty quarterback Malik Willis in Washington's future, with the question remaining: If it's Willis, which veteran is starting the season?

Willis has told teams he knows he's not ready to start in the NFL as a rookie, meaning any franchise spending capital on him will need to have a bridge, and the patience to cross it.

In Cole Thompson's latest peek into the future, he lays out a full draft plan for the Commanders, adding Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett as well as solid talent at linebacker, safety, and guard positions.

Pickett is viewed by many as the most pro-ready quarterback in this class. A prospect who stands on the tallest floor, but is also likely to be closest to his ceiling.

LOCKED ON NFL DRAFT PODCAST

As one of the top NFL Draft podcasts available, Locked On NFL Draft hosts Ryan Tracy and Erick Crocker are the first in this roundup to go away from the quarterback, adding Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson to the weaponry in Washington.

PRO FOOTBALL NETWORK

In this four-rounder from Oliver Hodgkinson, Willis ends up quarterbacking the Denver Broncos at No. 9, so the Commanders take the second passer off the board in North Carolina's Sam Howell.

"While Sam Howell‘s 2021 college football campaign might not have lived up to preseason expectations," writes Hodgkinson. "He still possesses many of the top-level traits that you look for in an NFL quarterback. An accurate deep-ball passer, Howell routinely throws his receivers open with anticipation throws. Furthermore, he’s showcased a competitive toughness as a dual-threat this season."

Kind of a reverse Bengals with this pick, as the Commanders bring on a rookie quarterback to match with last year's pick, North Carolina wide receiver, Dyami Brown.

Washington also collects secondary, offensive line, and tight end help in this mock draft.

PRO FOOTBALL FOCUS

In PFF's latest look at the 2022 NFL Draft, the Washington Commanders go wide receiver for the second time in this collection, but this time it's USC's Drake London getting the call.

Given the uncertainty at quarterback, adding a 6-foot-5 target to run with Terry McLaurin would be wise, but if the team is drafting receivers at No. 11, we like to think they've already answered the quarterback question.

At least for the year.

NFL.com

Our final mock in this roundup is the latest from Daniel Jeremiah.

He also goes away from the quarterback, but not the offense. Although, he's the first in this group to not target a receiver either.

Instead, he targets the trenches and sends Texas A&M offensive lineman Kenyon Green to the Commanders with the 11th overall pick.

Citing the expected loss of Brandon Scherff, Jeremiah projects Green would be 'plug and play' on Washington's offensive line and re-stabilize a unit that was surprisingly strong in 2021.