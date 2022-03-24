Skip to main content

NFL Mock Draft: Could Notre Dame's Kyle Hamilton Fall to Washington?

The Washington Commanders currently hold the 11th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. This is a slot that was likely to be used for a quarterback before the team acquired Carson Wentz. Now, Washington could go in many directions.

There are big holes to fill at wide receiver and linebacker. It seems likely that Washington could target one of these areas but what if one of the highest-rated players in the draft fell to No. 11?

Daniel Jeremiah recently had Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton sliding in his recent mock draft before the Commanders nabbed him. This could be considered a steal given Hamilton’s rating and overall ceiling heading into the draft.

So, is this situation likely? 

When looking at this class, anything is possible. There is still no clear-cut answer on who will be taken first overall. Hamilton could be taken anywhere from No. 2 to the middle of the first round. Before Washington picks, the New York Jets hold two selections and they have been suitors for Hamilton. The Houston Texans or New York Giants could also be interested in safety help.

As for Washington, this was an area of concern heading into the offseason. Landon Collins was released, even though he was taking on more of a hybrid linebacker role. Bobby McCain was a free agent leaving Kam Curl as the only reliable option in the backend. Now, McCain is back on a two-year deal but the Commanders could still be looking for some more help.

The move to release Collins opened up cap space. It is unlikely that Washington decides to fill it with a free agent like Tyrann Mathieu. Spending any more big money isn't likely because re-signing Terry McLaurin remains a priority this offseason. This makes Hamilton an attractive option because of his rookie status.

There are some teams that like to draft the best player available. Ron Rivera has shown that tendency during his time in D.C. If Hamilton is there at No. 11, it will be hard to argue against him being the best player left on the board.

