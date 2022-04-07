Skip to main content

NFL Mock Draft: Washington Finds Landon Collins Replacement at No. 11?

The Commanders might be targeting a replacement in the secondary during the draft.

The Washington Commanders made the decision to release Landon Collins to clear some cap space this offseason.

Is a replacement coming in the 2022 NFL Draft?

The Commanders currently hold the 11th pick in the draft and have been linked to some help in the secondary. This includes Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton

In its latest mock draft, NFL.com has one of the top players in the draft falling to Washington at No. 11.

"Hamilton is a Ron Rivera-type player: Smart, competitive and a leader. He immediately boosts the Commanders' defense and is that dude behind their loaded front. Hamilton's 40 time has gotten a lot of press, but he's a true captain of a defense, and the film reveals his intelligence. Hamilton's awesome instincts far outweigh his speed in the dash," Schrager wrote.

With Chase Young returning from injury, the Commanders will once again have one of the best fronts in the league on paper. They need help in the middle of the defense with a linebacker but might be able to find that on day two. This leaves the 11th pick with few options.

Washington also saw plenty of turnover along the offensive line. Brandon Scherff and Ereck Flowers will not be there but the Commanders added Andrew Norwell and re-signed Cornelius Lucas. 

With the offensive line set, a wide receiver or member of the secondary seems likely.

The Commanders have been linked to Chris Olave. This would give Carson Wentz another weapon to work with opposite Terry McLaurin

Washington also re-signed Bobby McCain to take his spot back next to Kamren Curl. The safety position seems like it is in a good spot but Hamilton might be viewed as a can't-miss prospect that would be a steal at No. 11.

It is clear that many think Washington will explore all options on draft night. It will be interesting to see which direction the team goes when they are on the clock.

