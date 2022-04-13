NFL Mock Draft: Luck of the Irish for Washington in Secondary?

The Washington Commanders must fill some holes in the upcoming draft.

The Washington Commanders hope to compete in the NFC East next season, but still have plenty of holes to fill.

This can happen in the upcoming NFL Draft, where they currently hold the 11th pick.

Washington released veteran safety Landon Collins this offseason to create salary-cap space. Since then, the Commanders have been linked to some help in the secondary. In his latest ESPN mock draft, Mel Kiper Jr. has the Commanders landing Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton.

"Hamilton has been dinged a little bit because of his 40 time, which was a 4.59 at the combine and a little slower at his pro day. He’s a fantastic player, but he doesn’t have rare physical tools, which means he could fall out of the top 10. I would want him on my team. At 6-foot-4, he could play multiple positions, from center fielder to box linebacker. He would make plays for a Washington defense that disappointed in 2021."

Hamilton was viewed early as one of the best overall players coming out in this class. In recent weeks, he has fallen a bit in the first round and this is where the Commanders could take advantage.

Washington re-signed Bobby McCain to a two-year deal this offseason to rejoin Kam Curl in the backend.

The Commanders have a need at wide receiver opposite Terry McLaurin. This is where Chris Olave and Drake London have come into play in the first round but Kiper Jr. believes the Commanders could wait until day two.

With their pick in the second round, the Commanders could take Georgia's George Pickens.

"I love this for Washington, which could get a 6-foot-3 outside receiver with No. 1 traits. He tore his ACL last spring and returned late in the 2021 season, making an impact down the stretch. It’s no guarantee he lasts until Round 2 — teams could think long-term and be patient with him — but the Commanders should try to pair him with Terry McLaurin."

Pickens suffered a torn ACL last season but has the potential to be a No. 1 receiver at the next level. At 6-foot-3, Pickens has the size and is a physical receiver in all areas.

The Commanders will take a long, hard look at many options over the course of rounds one and two. If this is the duo that is landed, Washington could make out pretty well.