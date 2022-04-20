Skip to main content

NFL Mock Draft: Is Kyle Hamilton Priority For Commanders?

The Washington Commanders remain linked to Kyle Hamilton as the NFL Draft creeps closer.

Will it be a wide receiver? A quarterback? A safety?

To this point, no one seems to be certain with what the Washington Commanders will do with the 11th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

On Tuesday, Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay joined forces for their annual mock draft where they alternate picks. McShay was slated at No. 11 and once again, the Commanders have been linked to Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton.

Kyle Hamilton 5

Kyle Hamilton

Bobby McCain vs New York Giants

Bobby McCain

Ohio State Wide Receiver Garrett Wilson and Notre Dame Safety Kyle Hamilton

Garrett Wilson (left) and Kyle Hamilton (right)

"Man, London would have fit nicely with Washington, and Ohio State receiver Chris Olave wouldn’t be out of the question. But Hamilton’s value is too strong to pass up. Let’s get the Commanders a difference-maker on the back end of the defense and worry about receiver on Day 2."

It is interesting that McShay mentions both Drake London and Chris Olave when discussing the 11th pick. It is assumed that Garrett Wilson will be off the board by the time Washington is on the clock. This means they would have their choice of one of the top three wide receivers in the class.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

usa_today_11159078
Play

Ex Washington RB De'Veon Smith Cut from USFL Over Pizza?

The former Michigan running back took to social media to announce his confusion about the situation

By Timm Hamm1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Kenny Pickett
Play

Commanders Mock Draft: Carson Wentz Becomes The Bridge Quarterback?

A new Sports Illustrated mock brings the quarterback of the future back into question

By David Harrison16 hours ago
16 hours ago
Chase Young
Play

Comeback Trail: Chase Young Seen Pushing Sled At Washington's OTAs

Chase Young is not only at OTAs for Washington but has been seen working out after suffering a torn ACL last season.

By Greg Patuto17 hours ago
17 hours ago

Hamilton's value might be too high to pass up on here. He has been tabbed as one of the best players in the draft but continues to fall down the line. After releasing Landon Collins this offseason, Washington could add another safety for years to come.

Chris Olave

Chris Olave

USATSI_15332442

Drake London

Kyle Hamilton 1

Kyle Hamilton

McShay was also given the second-round pick for the Commanders. Like he mentioned at the end of Hamilton's explanation, McShay has Washington taking a receiver on day two with Western Michigan's Skyy Moore.

"Moore had a great combine, and he showed great ball skills on tape. His best trait is his ability to produce after the catch. This would give Carson Wentz another really good target in the pass game, along with Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel."

It is a mystery what the Commanders will do with their first-round draft pick this year but there are many options. It will be interesting to see what the front office values when it is on the clock.

usa_today_11159078
News

Ex Washington RB De'Veon Smith Cut from USFL Over Pizza?

By Timm Hamm1 hour ago
Kenny Pickett
News

Commanders Mock Draft: Carson Wentz Becomes The Bridge Quarterback?

By David Harrison16 hours ago
Chase Young
News

Comeback Trail: Chase Young Seen Pushing Sled At Washington's OTAs

By Greg Patuto17 hours ago
USATSI_17237047
News

Iowa State RB Breece Hall Visits Commanders; Competition For Antonio Gibson?

By Cole Thompson21 hours ago
USATSI_15332442
News

USC's Drake London Visits Commanders; Possible Pick at No. 11?

By Cole Thompson21 hours ago
William Jackson
News

New Year, New Number For Two Commanders Veterans

By Washington Football Staff22 hours ago
Terry McLaurin | Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
News

Drag Route: Why Commanders Fans Shouldn't Panic About McLaurin Contract

By Greg PatutoApr 18, 2022
Dan Snyder Dallas Home © Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
News

Commanders Issue Letter Refuting Financial Allegations; What Does It Mean?

By David HarrisonApr 18, 2022