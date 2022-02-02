'Roller Coaster Day': Can Malik Willis Bounce Back at Senior Bowl?

With the National and American Teams taking the field for a second day, who needs to improve, and who needs to keep up their Day 1 performances the most

MOBILE, Ala. - As Washington fans get used to the new team name, there is a collection of potential NFL talent collecting once again for a shot at impressing all NFL decision-makers.

Following our Day 1 review of standout players from the Detroit Lions and New York Jets coached squads, here's our list of targets to keep an eye on, as Day 2 in Mobile gets under way!

MALIK WILLIS, QB (LIBERTY)

Willis looked great on Day 1 at times, but he also had some really bad throws which only served to emphasize the questions about his limitations.

The good news is, one day isn't enough to kill the buzz surrounding perhaps the most upside-focused evaluation in this year's class.

Improved performance will set anticipation soaring once again, but another roller coaster day could cement doubt in a lot of minds surrounding the event.

DONTARIO DRUMMOND, WR (OLE MISS)

Job No. 1 for a wide receiver is to catch the football.

Drummond had some bad drops on Day 1, and while we can chalk it up to nerves and perhaps not being used to the deliveries of the quarterbacks he was working with, that benefit of the doubt will only stretch so far.

Drummond needs to come out and have a clean day of practice. With rain in the forecast, it'll make things more difficult, but will also make the bounce back even more significant if he can rebound.

GREGORY JUNIOR, DB (OUACHITA BAPTIST)

It's not easy coming from a small school or a lesser level of competition and standing out at the Senior Bowl.

Some have done it, and usually for good reasons. Junior struggled mightily in his first day on the field, and stood out for bad ones.

Nerves and a sudden jump in talent level are certainly reasons this may have been the case.

Another bad day, and it'll become apparent he's just competing in a class above his current level of ability.

Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Photo by C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

CHRISTIAN WATSON, WR (NORTH DAKOTA STATE)

Watson did everything right on Day 1 and stood out amongst his peers.

Can he do it again on Day 2? If he can, he may just become my favorite player from this year's group.

My favorite from 2021? Minnesota cornerback Benjamin St-Juste.

The cornerback impressed at the Senior Bowl last season and eventually became a draft pick headed to Washington.

While his rookie season was plagued with injuries that cost him nearly half the season, there were flashes of what impressed NFL talent evaluators early in the draft process when he was on the field.

Injuries never help, but just like St-Juste did in 2021, Watson is well on his way to grabbing everyone's attention at this year's event.