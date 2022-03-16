Skip to main content

New Commanders Stadium: Daniel Snyder is Biggest Roadblock

As the organization seeks a new stadium for the future, is the owner of the team the biggest reason it won't happen?

The increasingly dilapidating condition of the home of the Washington Commanders, FedEx Field, once again became national news after Philadelphia's 20-16 win in Washington last Jan. 2.

gettyimages-608721313-640x640

FedEx Field

FedEx Stadium seats

FedEx Field

RFK Football Football Stadium Digest

RFK Stadium

As Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts walked to the tunnel to the visiting locker room, Eagles fans eager to congratulate Hurts leaned against a metal barrier that fell to the ground next to Hurts after the railing collapsed.

That was just the latest in a string of occurrences including water leakage issues twice last season. As it was hosting the Week 12 contest, FedEx Field experienced a water-related issue as video circulated on social media of an apparent leakage in one of the stadium’s luxury suites. During a different game earlier last year, FedEx Field also experienced another leakage problem where many fans believed that raw sewage was pouring down on top of them.

The Commanders want a new stadium and have targeted Virginia, Maryland, and D.C. to woo them with a plan. But the team's efforts for a new home have hit roadblocks stemming from financial concerns and the sexual harassment allegations involving owner Daniel Snyder.

The history of the franchise's tactics and culture has made it a tough sell to politicians who influence the financial incentives and land deals the team will need to facilitate what it sees as a multi-billion-dollar sports and entertainment destination for fans.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17478890
Play

Washington Re-Signs Versatile Defensive Back Bobby McCain On Multi-Year Deal

After a career season in D.C., the Washington Commanders are bringing back Bobby McCain to their secondary

By Cole Thompson19 hours ago
19 hours ago
USATSI_17258616
Play

Washington Loses RB J.D. McKissic; Where Do Commanders Go From Here?

Where does Washington go from here following the departure of running back J.D. McKissic

By Cole Thompson21 hours ago
21 hours ago
Deshaun Watson
Play

NFL Free Agency Tracker: Former Commanders QB Target Deshaun Watson Courted By Falcons?

Follow along with SI Washington Football as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL.

By Washington Football Staff21 hours ago
21 hours ago

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said on Tuesday that he refuses to get into a bidding war to keep the Commanders at their current home in Landover.

RFK WOCHIT

RFK Stadium

rfkstadium_top-1100x636

RFK Stadium

Redskins_FedExField2_AP

FedEx Field

Also complicating matters is the ongoing congressional investigation into alleged sexual harassment within the organization. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton has plans to introduce a bill to sell the team's old home, RFK Stadium to the District of Columbia. That would enable the city to attract the Commanders back to D.C. 

Norton says she will eventually file the bill, but the ongoing investigation has made the team unpopular among House Democrats that she needs to approve the bill.

The RFK location appeals to Snyder, who grew up going to games there as a fan, but the land must first be purchased before any new stadium plan can be introduced.

The Commanders' lease with FedEx Field runs through 2027. After that, the team can either negotiate a renewal of the lease or play at a new stadium. 

USATSI_17478890
News

Washington Re-Signs Versatile Defensive Back Bobby McCain On Multi-Year Deal

By Cole Thompson19 hours ago
USATSI_17258616
News

Washington Loses RB J.D. McKissic; Where Do Commanders Go From Here?

By Cole Thompson21 hours ago
Deshaun Watson
News

NFL Free Agency Tracker: Former Commanders QB Target Deshaun Watson Courted By Falcons?

By Washington Football Staff21 hours ago
j.d. mckissic
News

Washington's Secret Weapon: What Are Bills Getting In J.D. McKissic?

By Greg Patuto21 hours ago
USATSI_16758240
News

BREAKING: Ravens Sign Commanders Free Agency Target Marcus Williams

By Cole Thompson21 hours ago
jayon brown 1
News

Legal Tampering: 3 Free Agents Commanders Need to Sign After Quiet Day 1

By Timm Hamm23 hours ago
USATSI_17183597_168388359_lowres
News

Brandon Scherff Signing: Pass or Fail?

By Bri AmaranthusMar 15, 2022
Washington Commanders Template
News

Too Many Needs, Not Enough Space: What's Commanders Free Agency Plan?

By Timm HammMar 14, 2022