New Commanders Stadium: Daniel Snyder is Biggest Roadblock

As the organization seeks a new stadium for the future, is the owner of the team the biggest reason it won't happen?

The increasingly dilapidating condition of the home of the Washington Commanders, FedEx Field, once again became national news after Philadelphia's 20-16 win in Washington last Jan. 2.

As Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts walked to the tunnel to the visiting locker room, Eagles fans eager to congratulate Hurts leaned against a metal barrier that fell to the ground next to Hurts after the railing collapsed.

That was just the latest in a string of occurrences including water leakage issues twice last season. As it was hosting the Week 12 contest, FedEx Field experienced a water-related issue as video circulated on social media of an apparent leakage in one of the stadium’s luxury suites. During a different game earlier last year, FedEx Field also experienced another leakage problem where many fans believed that raw sewage was pouring down on top of them.

The Commanders want a new stadium and have targeted Virginia, Maryland, and D.C. to woo them with a plan. But the team's efforts for a new home have hit roadblocks stemming from financial concerns and the sexual harassment allegations involving owner Daniel Snyder.

The history of the franchise's tactics and culture has made it a tough sell to politicians who influence the financial incentives and land deals the team will need to facilitate what it sees as a multi-billion-dollar sports and entertainment destination for fans.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said on Tuesday that he refuses to get into a bidding war to keep the Commanders at their current home in Landover.

Also complicating matters is the ongoing congressional investigation into alleged sexual harassment within the organization. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton has plans to introduce a bill to sell the team's old home, RFK Stadium to the District of Columbia. That would enable the city to attract the Commanders back to D.C.

Norton says she will eventually file the bill, but the ongoing investigation has made the team unpopular among House Democrats that she needs to approve the bill.

The RFK location appeals to Snyder, who grew up going to games there as a fan, but the land must first be purchased before any new stadium plan can be introduced.

The Commanders' lease with FedEx Field runs through 2027. After that, the team can either negotiate a renewal of the lease or play at a new stadium.