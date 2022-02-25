Command Post: Potential Locations Identified for New Stadium

As Virginia continues to rally for the Commanders to relocate there, three possible sites have been revealed.

The Washington Commanders are like an onion. There are many layers to the organization, and a lot of them could bring tears to your eyes if you get too close.

Photo by Jerry Driendl/Getty Images Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images

While head coach Ron Rivera and the football operations brain trust are steadily looking for a franchise quarterback, there are other efforts going on, especially in the state of Virginia.

That's where WUSA9's Eric Flack discovered three proposed sites for a new Washington Commanders stadium.

While Flack wasn't able to share the documents and plans he received with us physically, he was able to fill us in on the details discovered inside those plans.

The three locations proposed reside in the cities of Sterling, Woodbridge, and Dumfries.

Closest to D.C. is the Sterling location, which sits about 11 miles away and the stadium would be built at the site of the Loudon Quarries in Loudon County.

The Woodbridge location sits in Prince William County and is about 26 miles from downtown D.C. and backs up to an existing residential area.

In his report, Flack literally walked through a residential yard to point to the location the proposed stadium complex would reside.

Finally, perhaps the least likely option is located in Potomac Shores and is the furthest from D.C. of all the options.

Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

Also included in the plans obtained by Flack are details of the 16-acre, 700,000-square-foot stadium that would be co-located with outdoor and indoor training facilities, team offices, a 14,000-seat amphitheater, hotels, a conference center, residential buildings, and mixed-used retail including nightlife.

Indeed, it would be a Command Post worthy of the greatest to ever bear the name.

And it's just the latest in a full-blown effort by the Commonwealth to bring the Washington Commanders to Virginia.