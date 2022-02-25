Skip to main content

Command Post: Potential Locations Identified for New Stadium

As Virginia continues to rally for the Commanders to relocate there, three possible sites have been revealed.

The Washington Commanders are like an onion. There are many layers to the organization, and a lot of them could bring tears to your eyes if you get too close. 

FedEx Exterior
Commanders Fans

While head coach Ron Rivera and the football operations brain trust are steadily looking for a franchise quarterback, there are other efforts going on, especially in the state of Virginia.

That's where WUSA9's Eric Flack discovered three proposed sites for a new Washington Commanders stadium

While Flack wasn't able to share the documents and plans he received with us physically, he was able to fill us in on the details discovered inside those plans. 

The three locations proposed reside in the cities of Sterling, Woodbridge, and Dumfries. 

Closest to D.C. is the Sterling location, which sits about 11 miles away and the stadium would be built at the site of the Loudon Quarries in Loudon County. 

The Woodbridge location sits in Prince William County and is about 26 miles from downtown D.C. and backs up to an existing residential area. 

Recommended Articles

FedEx Exterior
Play

Command Post: Potential Locations Identified for New Stadium

As Virginia continues to rally for Washington to relocate there, three possible sites have been revealed

By David Harrison
44 seconds ago
44 seconds ago
USATSI_13266499
Play

‘I’m Out!’ Washington's Doug Williams Rips Grambling for Coach Art Briles Hire

Former Washington quarterback Doug Williams is no longer in support of his alma mater following the hiring of Art Briles

By Cole Thompson
18 hours ago
18 hours ago
watson wash ro
Play

Deshaun Watson Trade: Oddsmakers Pick Washington Commanders New Team Favorite

Does some "wise guy'' know something about where Deshaun Watson will be dealt in a trade the Houston Texans plan to execute in the coming weeks, ahead of the NFL Draft in late April?

By Mike Fisher
20 hours ago
20 hours ago

In his report, Flack literally walked through a residential yard to point to the location the proposed stadium complex would reside. 

Finally, perhaps the least likely option is located in Potomac Shores and is the furthest from D.C. of all the options. 

Washington Commanders
FedEx Field

Also included in the plans obtained by Flack are details of the 16-acre, 700,000-square-foot stadium that would be co-located with outdoor and indoor training facilities, team offices, a 14,000-seat amphitheater, hotels, a conference center, residential buildings, and mixed-used retail including nightlife. 

Indeed, it would be a Command Post worthy of the greatest to ever bear the name.

And it's just the latest in a full-blown effort by the Commonwealth to bring the Washington Commanders to Virginia.

FedEx Exterior
News

Command Post: Potential Locations Identified for New Stadium

By David Harrison
45 seconds ago
USATSI_13266499
News

‘I’m Out!’ Washington's Doug Williams Rips Grambling for Coach Art Briles Hire

By Cole Thompson
18 hours ago
watson wash ro
News

Deshaun Watson Trade: Oddsmakers Pick Washington Commanders New Team Favorite

By Mike Fisher
20 hours ago
dan wife snyder
News

'Den of Abuse': Should Dan Snyder Pay for New Washington Stadium? Lawmakers Have An Answer

By David Harrison
Feb 24, 2022
rodgers washington
News

Aaron Rodgers Plan Coming 'Soon'; Have Commanders Already Made Trade Offer to Packers?

By Mike Fisher
Feb 24, 2022
deshaun ron
News

Deshaun Watson Trade for Chase Young? Commanders Fit with Texans

By Mike Fisher
Feb 23, 2022
Taylor-Heinicke-Russell-Wilson-0fa43147-fae6-495b-ab9f-3bbd87312ea6
News

Ron Rivera: Commanders Have 'A Lot to Offer' For Franchise Quarterback

By Andrew Oliveros
Feb 23, 2022
Brandon Scherff
News

How Much Will Commanders Pay If Brandon Scherff Gets Tagged Again?

By Jeremy Brener
Feb 23, 2022