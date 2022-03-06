Washington vs. Giants: QB Mitchell Trubisky To Sign Where?

What if it’s Mitchell Trubisky who is targeted … and Washington can’t even win that competition due to interest from an NFC East rival?

The Washington Commanders’ intense search for a new starting quarterback is, at its height, about guys like Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson.

But maybe it’s going to end up being another journeyman, another prospect, another rejuvenation project.

And what if it’s Mitchell Trubisky who is targeted … and Washington can’t even win that competition due to interest from an NFC East rival?

The New York Giants are saying all the right things about moving forward with young former first-rounder Daniel Jones as their quarterback this upcoming season.

But a new report suggests the brakes should be tapped here.

The Giants, according to one outlet, are expected to be one of several teams in the pursuit of free-agent quarterback and former No. 2 overall pick Trubisky.

“I’ve been reporting since last week the Pittsburgh Steelers look set to make a big push for quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. I can now confirm the New York Giants are another team that will very likely target the former first-round pick in free agency,” writes Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network.

There is certainly a belief within NFL circles that Trubisky - who did not succeed in Chicago but has gotten good reviews as a Buffalo backup - would eventually gets another chance to be an NFL starter.

In New York, the Giants will have to decide Daniel Jones’ progress might be stalled by adding Trubisky - or if Jones’ progress isn’t happening regardless.

In Washington, a similar quarterback room decision: How much of an upgrade is Trubisky over Taylor Heinicke?

And then ultimately, maybe the biggest decision: if both programs end up wanting Trubisky, does he choose Washington over the Giants?

Commanders coach Ron Rivera has boasted that his program is in every way attractive to a star QB.

We might be about to find out if it’s even attractive to the likes of Mitchell Trubisky.