Senior Bowl Day 1 Report: Who Stood Out From National Team?

The New York Jets-led squad stole the show on the first day, with multiple standouts

MOBILE, Ala. - The first day of the 2022 Senior Bowl is in the books, and for the National Team led by the Jets coaching staff, a good day of practice sets the stage for big opportunities on Day 2.

Here are some of the top performers from Mobile, on Day 1.

COBY BRYANT, DB (CINCINNATI)

One-on-one drills are the most exciting drills to watch and are perfectly slanted to feature the skills of offensive players.

So when defensive players compete and win on a regular basis, they stand out.

Not only did Bryant compete, but he was also one of the most effective defenders on the field on Day 1 from both sides.

KENNY PICKETT, QB (PITTSBURGH)

Pickett essentially reinforced the thought that he should be the highest touted quarterback in the group here in Mobile.

While we didn't necessarily see anything new, or learn anything, we saw what was expected while others struggled to impress and even came in with lesser performances than anticipated.

Day 2 will be even more significant as some rain is expected which will test the grip and ability to control the ball, if it comes through as forecasted.

Meanwhile, the other quarterbacks will look to settle in and improve on their own first-day performances demonstrating to NFL staffs they have what it takes to grow at the next level.

CHRISTIAN WATSON, WR (NORTH DAKOTA STATE)

If the San Francisco 49ers decide to follow the blueprint set by the Cincinnati Bengals, they should have their eyes set on Bison wide receiver, Christian Watson.

Watson impressed on Day 1 with his fluidity in and out of routes and solid hands when catching passes from each of the quarterbacks on the National Team.

He looked comfortable at every level and in every drill, and if he provides consistency in Day 2, he'll become a coveted receiver by more teams than just the one holding his former college quarterback on its roster.

The National Team stole the show on Day 1 in Mobile at the 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl. But it's not about impressing in one day, it's about proving you can do it consistently, and getting better at each practice.

Tomorrow is a new day, and another opportunity to impress. These three prospects have already done so for varying reasons, and should wake up on Day 2 with further intentions of securing their NFL dreams.