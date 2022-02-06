Senior Bowl Report: Which American Team Players Stood Out?

Coached by the Detroit Lions staff, these players had a strong NFL debut at the 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl

NFL Draft season is upon every team but two, and unfortunately, the Washington Commanders are not one of those left in contention.

The fortunes of the franchise can turn around in a short period of time.

Can the Commanders find a solid draft class on the way to rebuilding a once-proud franchise?

If so, they'll likely find some talent in this year's American Team roster at the 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl.

Here are 10 standout players from the Detroit Lions coached roster from Mobile, Alabama.

10. WIDE RECEIVER JALEN TOLBERT (SOUTH ALABAMA)

A late addition to the Senior Bowl roster, Tolbert still made his mark on the event.

Given the fact Tolbert flew in with zero notice, practiced, played, and competed, is going to show NFL teams all they need to know about the competitive nature of this prospect.

9. CORNERBACK ROGER MCCREARY (AUBURN)

McCreary came in as a borderline first-round talent, and concerns about his height, length, and speed preceded him in Mobile.

To his credit, he showed no ill-effects from any of these physical shortcomings, and should be off draft boards by the end of the second round at the worst, but will have some anticipation of what might happen on Day 1.

8. TIGHT END GREG DULCICH (UCLA)

Truth be told, I wasn't expecting a lot from Dulcich heading into the week.

There was plenty of tight end talent in Mobile this year, and Dulcich made a lot of advancements in his evaluation.

Scouts will be turning back on the tape to see how much of what they saw at the Senior Bowl was hidden on film, and it'll make Dulcich an interesting prospect to get a beat on as we near draft day.

7. DEFENSIVE LINEMAN, KINGSLEY ENAGBARE (SOUTH CAROLINA)

Likely a Day 2 NFL Draft prospect, Enagbare didn't make his way into the first round, but he won't be waiting long after it to hear his name called.

If he shows up big at the NFL Scouting Combine and tests well, he'll further climb up boards as one of the fastest climbers this year.

6. OFFENSIVE LINEMAN DYLAN PARHAM (MEMPHIS)

Parham is one of my favorite players coming out of the 2022 Senior Bowl class, and seeing him land with Washington be big for a team that learned the value of line depth in 2021.

The fact he's still getting to know offensive line play without as much experience as many others, yet performed the way he did, is impressive by itself.

Parham's abilities and ability to be coached give any solid staff the chance to find a future starter on the offensive line without spending a first-round pick.

5. TIGHT END ISAIAH LIKELY (COASTAL CAROLINA)

Player No. 100 on the SI Big Board, Likely will find himself inside of that number following his strong Senior Bowl performance.

In the mold of Kyle Pitts, Likely is definitely more receiver than a blocker, but he has the fight in him NFL teams covet.

He may not ever be the best blocker in the league, but he'll be serviceable and brings upside in the passing game well worth a mid-round draft pick.

4. RUNNING BACK DAMEON PIERCE (FLORIDA)

The running back position hasn't been as popular in modern football as the passing game has become a bigger factor in the game.

That being said, there's still a place for backs who can do multiple things, including pass protecting.

Pierce flashed in all three areas of his game and gained a lot of fans. The lack of tread off his tires due to getting little burn in Florida is going to make him a bit more attractive as teams try to elude the ever-dreaded injury bug.

3. DEFENSIVE END JERMAINE JOHNSON (FLORIDA STATE)

No. 15 on the SI Big Board, Johnson did nothing but cement himself as a Day 1 NFL Draft prospect.

Too high for Washington to spend a pick, but the talent is unquestionable.

While the chances are slim you'll see Johnson in burgundy and gold anytime soon, just pray you don't see him in Cowboys, Eagles, or Giants colors either.

2. WIDE RECEIVER CALVIN AUSTIN III (MEMPHIS)

Short receiver with track speed and the ability to be effective in the quick passing game and downfield.

During the Senior Bowl game itself, the NFL Network team was so excited to see Austin they specifically requested a double move route for the Memphis standout.

Austin won the route easily, but Nevada quarterback Carson Strong underthrew the receiver leading to an interception.

Wide receivers can't do everything, but this one can do a lot.

1. QUARTERBACK MALIK WILLIS (LIBERTY)

I arrived in Mobile, Alabama skeptical of the hype surrounding Willis. I leave it, a believer in his ceiling.

While I still don't think it'd be wise for an NFL team to roll Willis out as the starting quarterback in 2022, I do see the potential he'd bring to a team willing to wait while he grows for one or two years.

While he didn't look out of his depth on Day 1, he wasn't strong. On Day 2 he showed a lot of improvement, and by the time the game rolled around, Willis came away as the quarterback who clearly won the battle of proving himself.

Am I saying I'm firmly on the trade for a veteran and draft Willis train? Yes. Yes I am.

But trade back from No. 11 first.

The National Team was my favorite to watch during the week's practices, but the American Team came on strong in the end.

Talent on both sides of the ball, and considering 41% of the 2021 NFL Draft featured players who attended that year's Senior Bowl, you can put money on seeing most of these guys, in 2022 and beyond.

Perhaps playing for your Washington Commanders.

