What's The Commanders Biggest Offseason Weapon?

It should be an eventful offseason for GM Martin Mayhew.

The Washington Commanders have a lot of work this offseason if they want to get back to the playoffs.

Despite winning seven games in a row for the second consecutive season, their efforts were unsuccessful in reaching the postseason ... So what should their plan to get back to the playoffs?

How about using their $30 million+ in cap space?

The Commanders rank 10th in the NFL in terms of cap space and they could use a chunk of that to pay for a free agent quarterback. According to ESPN, the Commanders rank 11th in the league in offseason capital.

The only teams fully in the quarterback market with more cap space than the Commanders are the Pittsburgh Steelers ($32 million) and the Denver Broncos ($40 million). This could incite a small bidding war amongst the pricy quarterbacks that could leave their respective teams this offseason.

This means that the Commanders might have to part ways with some draft picks in order to acquire a veteran QB. Unfortunately, the Commanders only hold six draft picks at the moment. The team traded its 5th-round selection to the Philadelphia Eagles in last year's draft for a 6th-round and 7th-round pick in last year's draft, which the team used on long snapper Camaron Cheeseman and defensive end William Bradley-King.

However, if the Commanders were to trade for a quarterback like Aaron Rodgers, Deshaun Watson or Russell Wilson, they would likely need to give up high picks from not just the 2022 draft, but likely 2023 and possibly 2024 as well. So the amount of Day 3 picks the team has shouldn't be an issue.

If the Commanders took a big splash in naming their team this offseason, it's time for the front office to live by the motto they laid out for themselves and to #TakeCommand.