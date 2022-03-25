Where Does Commanders Carson Wentz Trade Rank in NFL Offseason Moves?

Neither best nor worst, NFL Network puts the move in the middle of the pack

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera is confident in the team's acquisition of new starting quarterback Carson Wentz.

In fact, any questions he had were apparently answered in the pre-trade process of investigations and analysis. The remaining questions, therefore, are in the minds of everyone else.

The Washington Commanders' trade for quarterback Carson Wentz has been highly scrutinized since being announced prior to the start of the new league year Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera has no doubts about his new starting quarterback The trades of Carson Wentz and Matt Ryan will be measured against each other, due to the Indianapolis Colts' inolvement in both

But this isn't the only move being questioned around the NFL.

The Jacksonville Jaguars' signing of wide receiver Christian Kirk and the Cleveland Browns' trade for former Dallas Cowboys playmaker Amari Cooper are two moves receiving more criticism, or at least less praise.

According to NFL Network's Top 16 bracket of offseason moves, the Commanders' acquisition of Wentz was dubbed a 12th seed.

The trio of Brian Baldinger, Deangelo Hall, and Bucky Brooks then went matchup by matchup, round by round, deciding which of the 16 moves was the champion of the offseason.

Ironically, the Wentz trade drew a first-round "matchup" against the 5th-seeded Matt Ryan's trade from the Atlanta Falcons to the Indianapolis Colts.

Predictably, Wentz lost that contest.

Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images The trades for Wentz and Ryan faced off in the first round of NFL Network's tournament, with the former Falcons move to Indianapolis winning the matchup Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images Ryan also defeated the fourth-seed trade of wide receiver Davante Adams from the Green Bay Packers to the Las Vegas Raiders © Kim Klement | 2021 Jan 3 Ultimately, it was Tom Brady's return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers crowned the best move of the 2022 NFL offseason

Ryan produced the first upset, taking down the fourth-seeded Davante Adams trade from the Green Bay Packers to the Las Vegas Raiders. He ultimately lost in the semifinals to the top-seeded Russell Wilson trade from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos.

In the end, it was the top two seeds (Russell Wilson to Denver and Tom Brady return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers) who faced off in the final, with the Bucs quarterback return being named the top offseason move.

Although, does a player not retiring really qualify as a 'move'?