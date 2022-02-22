Two Big Misses: How Many Commanders Make PFF Top 101?

While the 2021 season was mostly forgettable for Ron Rivera and Co. there are some bright spots on the roster

After winning the NFC East in 2020 and bringing in an experienced veteran quarterback for 2021, things were looking up in Washington as the season began.

© Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

But so many things derailed the club starting in Week 1 that it was too much to overcome. New starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick went down after throwing just six passes for Washington and was done for the season. Receiver Curtis Samuel was brought in to help the receiving corps and has been a tremendous and overpriced disappointment. And that's just on offense.

Injuries, COVID-19, and massive underachieving plagued Washington's defense to begin the season.

But there were some bright spots to the team in the form of some stand-out players, according to Pro Football Focus, who released its top 101 players of 2021.

PFF emphasizes the individual grades it gives each player, and with that criteria, defensive tackle Jonathan Allen and cornerback Kendall Fuller both made the list.

PFF had this to say about Allen, who ranked No. 54:

Allen was one of the most consistent interior pass-rushers in the game this season, although he cooled off a little down the stretch. Allen registered 67 pressures overall, upping his career-high by 17. He made 32 defensive stops and recorded an elite 90.9 PFF pass-rushing grade for a Washington defense that vastly underachieved relative to expectations.

Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports Justin Tafoya/Getty Images © Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Fuller was ranked No. 73:

Given the overall performance from Washington’s defense, it might be hard to believe that there was anybody who performed well in coverage, but Fuller was that man. He earned his best overall grade and coverage grade since 2017, racking up 14 pass breakups even though he came away with just one interception. Fuller allowed only 9.4 yards per reception and put up an excellent grade against the run.

It might be notable that both McLaurin and guard Brandon Scherff are missing from the list. There's no doubt an argument could be made for both players.

Commanders fans can only imagine with a new name and new identity comes a new culture of winning in 2022, and more than two names appear from Washington on the 2022 edition of this list.