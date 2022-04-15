The Washington Commanders have found their quarterback in Carson Wentz. Where does that leave Taylor Heinicke?

Last season, Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke quickly won the hearts of Commanders fans with his gritty attitude and his all-or-nothing style of play.

Fresh off a playoff loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that made Heinicke a fan favorite, many thought he would retain his role as the starting quarterback.

But in the offseason, Washington brought in journeyman quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and told Heinicke to watch and learn. But that arrangement quickly ended when Fitzpatrick went down in the first game of the season with a hip injury.

Heinicke had his flashes throughout the season, but overall, his play convinced the Commanders that he isn't the future of the club. They then went out this past offseason and traded for the controversial signal-caller from Indianapolis, Carson Wentz.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images Ryan Fitzpatrick Fansided/Riggo's Rag Taylor Heinicke Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images Carson Wentz

According to coach Ron Rivera, the hope in the building is that Wentz - a former No. 2 overall pick by Philadelphia - will be the long-term solution.

But based on what we've seen in recent years, that hope is probably a little misguided.

Wentz’s recent track record makes the Commanders his third team in as many seasons. In his last two stops, the Eagles and Colts seemingly couldn’t pull the plug on him soon enough.

Regardless of the reality of Wentz's future, his arrival will cut into the playing time of Heinicke, who might still be one of the better backups in the league.

This begs the question: Should the Commanders consider trading Heinicke to help solidify the roster in other places?

NBC Sports Washington brings up a great point. If you take a look around the league, there are at least three teams — Carolina, Seattle and Houston — that could justify trading for Heinicke.

And aside from starters, how many teams in the NFL need an upgrade at backup?

Chris Unger/Getty Images Ron Rivera Tim Fuller/USA Today Sports Martin Mayhew Daniel Snyder

If Heinicke is traded, that obviously would add Washington to that list, as former backup Kyle Allen signed with the Houston Texans, and Washington released Steven Montez last offseason.

If Heinicke is traded, the obvious plan should be to draft a young quarterback to play behind Wentz. Aside from the draft, some names still available in free agency are Geno Smith, Andy Dalton, AJ McCarron, and Trevor Siemian.

And of course, Fitzpatrick still hasn't announced his retirement. Could Washington take a do-over with the Fitzmagic plan?

We'll wait and see, as the NFL Draft kicks off April 28.