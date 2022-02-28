How Many Commanders Hit PFF's Top 101 of 2021?

Two weeks removed from Super Bowl thriller between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, Pro Football Focus has recapped the best players of 2021.

The PFF Top 101 represents the top individual performances this past season. Some basic criteria for the list, according to PFF, is that is solely for 2021 play, ignoring past play or future expectations and, for the sake of the list, all positions are equal.

54. DL JONATHAN ALLEN

2021 Snaps: 772 | 2021 PFF Grade: 84.9

Allen was one of the most consistent interior pass-rushers in the game this season, although he cooled off a little down the stretch. Allen registered 67 pressures overall, upping his career-high by 17. He made 32 defensive stops and recorded an elite 90.9 PFF pass-rushing grade for a Washington defense that vastly underachieved relative to expectations. Allen missed the 2020 version of this list, and I'm a little surprised he's not higher after his performance last season. He's technically locked up through 2025 although his 2023 salary of $18 million could handcuff a team looking to improve.

73. CB KENDALL FULLER

2021 Snaps: 1,004 | 2021 PFF Grade: 81.5

Given the overall performance from Washington’s defense, it might be hard to believe that there was anybody who performed well in coverage, but Fuller was that man. He earned his best overall grade and coverage grade since 2017, racking up 14 pass breakups even though he came away with just one interception. Fuller allowed only 9.4 yards per reception and put up an excellent grade against the run.

In a secondary full of holes, Fuller was maybe the only bright spot. He's under contract through 2023 and should help the Commanders during their mini-rebuild.

Justin Tafoya/Getty Images Defensive lineman Jonathan Allen © Geoff Burke 2020 Oct 4 Cornerback Kendall Fuller vs. Baltimore Ravens

Notably absent from this list is Pro Bowler Brandon Scherff. I understand he only saw action in 11 games, but his impact was felt. Scherff was playing on his second consecutive franchise tag in 2021 and will most likely be a salary cap casualty and be playing elsewhere in 2022.