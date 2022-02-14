Skip to main content

Draft, Trade or Keep: What Do Commanders Fans Want at QB?

The Commanders have a couple options under center for next season, but which direction will they go?

The biggest question that will be answered during the Washington Commanders offseason comes at the quarterback position.

wilson-rodgers-watson-020222-getty-ftrjpeg_pm4kpoflca9p10j7nfruggf83
allen wilson
skysports-jimmy-garoppolo-san-francisco-49ers_5584404
Malik Willis
Kenny Pickett

The front office has a few options. It can trade for a veteran in a heavy market that includes Jimmy Garoppolo, Carson Wentz and possibly elite talent like Aaron Rodgers, Deshaun Watson or Russell Wilson. On the other side of the coin, the team can draft and develop a rookie quarterback. Matt Corral, Kenny Pickett, Carson Strong and Malik Willis are all potential options if the team opts to go through the draft.

Both are legitimate options, and it appears that fans are torn on what to do as well.

In a poll crafted on our Twitter account, 50.5% of fans voted to trade for a veteran and 49.5% voted to go for a QB in the draft.

Recommended Articles

Martin Mayhew
Play

Draft, Trade or Keep: What Do Commanders Fans Want at QB?

The Commanders have a couple options under center for next season, but which direction will they go in?

1 minute ago
1 minute ago
USATSI_17487634
Play

Could Commanders Trade For Carson Wentz This Offseason?

Another QB option enters the mix for the Commanders.

6 minutes ago
6 minutes ago
USATSI_17142754
Play

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Commanders Find Commanding QB Of Future

The Washington Commanders hopefully finally find their franchise quarterback in the first post-Super Bowl mock draft

59 minutes ago
59 minutes ago

Both options make sense for the Commanders, who find themselves at a crossroads.

Trading for a veteran quarterback can net you instant success, as shown by the Los Angeles Rams when they traded for Matthew Stafford in the offseason. But the rest of the team around the Commanders isn't as strong as the Rams were this past season and the team's upcoming draft picks are a little more valuable. It also tightens the team's contending window.

By drafting a quarterback, the ceiling isn't as high in the short term, but in the long run, there is an enormous amount of potential, especially if you pick the right quarterback.

Whether the Commanders opt to draft or deal, change is coming to Washington D.C.

Martin Mayhew
News

Draft, Trade or Keep: What Do Commanders Fans Want at QB?

1 minute ago
USATSI_17487634
News

Could Commanders Trade For Carson Wentz This Offseason?

6 minutes ago
USATSI_17142754
News

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Commanders Find Commanding QB Of Future

59 minutes ago
wilson-rodgers-watson-020222-getty-ftrjpeg_pm4kpoflca9p10j7nfruggf83
News

Commanders Trade for QB Would Change Next Super Bowl Odds

2 hours ago
62C52906-07D4-4F94-BCE5-A2B4D1CD2A7A
News

Rams Over Bengals in Super Bowl: It’s About the QB, Commanders

15 hours ago
peterson
News

Washington Ex Adrian Peterson Arrested for Domestic Violence on Airplane: NFL Tracker

20 hours ago
snyder mr mrs jackets
News

Could Commanders Owner Daniel Snyder Get Kicked Out of NFL?

22 hours ago
USATSI_17604694_168388359_lowres
News

What Can Commanders Learn from 5 Fun Super Bowl LVI Facts?

Feb 13, 2022