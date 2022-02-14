Draft, Trade or Keep: What Do Commanders Fans Want at QB?

The Commanders have a couple options under center for next season, but which direction will they go?

The biggest question that will be answered during the Washington Commanders offseason comes at the quarterback position.

The front office has a few options. It can trade for a veteran in a heavy market that includes Jimmy Garoppolo, Carson Wentz and possibly elite talent like Aaron Rodgers, Deshaun Watson or Russell Wilson. On the other side of the coin, the team can draft and develop a rookie quarterback. Matt Corral, Kenny Pickett, Carson Strong and Malik Willis are all potential options if the team opts to go through the draft.

Both are legitimate options, and it appears that fans are torn on what to do as well.

In a poll crafted on our Twitter account, 50.5% of fans voted to trade for a veteran and 49.5% voted to go for a QB in the draft.

Both options make sense for the Commanders, who find themselves at a crossroads.

Trading for a veteran quarterback can net you instant success, as shown by the Los Angeles Rams when they traded for Matthew Stafford in the offseason. But the rest of the team around the Commanders isn't as strong as the Rams were this past season and the team's upcoming draft picks are a little more valuable. It also tightens the team's contending window.

By drafting a quarterback, the ceiling isn't as high in the short term, but in the long run, there is an enormous amount of potential, especially if you pick the right quarterback.

Whether the Commanders opt to draft or deal, change is coming to Washington D.C.