Former Washington LB Reuben Foster Works Out With Miami Dolphins; NFL Return?

The Miami Dolphins are testing out former Washington Commanders linebacker Reuben Foster

Reuben Foster had the chance to be one of the top young linebackers in the NFL. Could the former Washington Commanders starter get a chance elsewhere? 

USATSI_14779474

Reuben Foster

USATSI_14779545

Reuben Foster

USATSI_14861410

Reuben Foster

According to The Miami Herald, Foster is set to workout with the Miami Dolphins on Friday. It is unknown if the team is full interested in signing him as a starter or more so depth role. 

Foster’s last reportedly worked out for the Cleveland Browns last September but was not signed to a contract. He had also worked out with the New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars, but did not find a team for 2021.

The connection between Miami and Foster could be evident due to the hiring of Mike McDaniel. 

McDaniel, who last served as the San Francisco 49ers' offensive coordinator, was on staff when Foster was selected 31st overall in 2017. 

Foster played less than two seasons for the 49ers before being released in 2018. In 16 games between his two seasons, Foster recorded 101 total tackles with 10 tackles for loss, seven QB hits, and a pair of passes deflections.

USATSI_14767952

Reuben Foster

USATSI_14767567

Reuben Foster

USATSI_14767564

Reuben Foster

Washington claimed Foster off waivers in 2018, but he never played a down as a member of the organization. During his first practice in 2019, Foster suffered a torn ACL and was placed on the injured reserve list. Still recovering from the injury a season later, he was placed on the PUP list at the beginning of training camp in 2020 before being activated a month later. 

Foster would head back to the PUP prior to the start of the year. He would not be re-signed following the season's conclusion. 

Now, he could have a new lease on his NFL life in Miami.

