Commanders Reveal New Radio Home After Team 980 Departure

The Commanders have found their new broadcasting home.

If Washington Commanders fans want to listen to games on the radio next season, they are going to have to flip to a new station.

The Team 980 radio host Kevin Sheehan announced last month that the radio station would no longer broadcast games for the 2022 season.

But on Tuesday, the team announced that games would be broadcast on iHeartRadio.

Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders crest

Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders uniforms

Left to Right: Taylor Heinicke, Wendell Smallwood

Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke hands the ball off to fullback Alex Armah

Instead of broadcasting games, The Team 980 will provide "at least four hours of pregame coverage, a new in-game talk show focusing on analysis and fan-reaction and in-game betting angles."

The station released a statement last month in regard to its decision behind removing in-game coverage.

“The organization and the company disagreed on the value of the broadcasts and the station believed it was also important to continue to be able to provide honest, objective information, analysis, and commentary about the Commanders.”

Sheehan also echoed his sentiments on the move, stating that he hopes the station will be able to give "honest, objective analysis about the team.”

dan wife snyder

Washington Commanders co-owners Dan and Tanya Snyder

Dan Snyder © Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Commanders co-owner Dan Snyder

USATSI_17912632

Washington Commanders co-owner Tanya Snyder (right) with quarterback Carson Wentz (center) and head coach Ron Rivera (left)

The removal of in-game broadcasts comes after a tumultuous first half of the offseason where owner Dan Snyder has been involved in several controversies, including sexual assault.

The Team 980 isn't the only organization attempting to distance itself from the Commanders this offseason. Anheuser-Busch declined to renew its sponsorship deal with the Commanders last month, and medical companies Inova and Medliminal both cut ties with the organization earlier this offseason.

Those business losses could ramp up the pressure on the league to take appropriate action against owner Dan Snyder for the long list of accusations concerning misconduct within the organization.

Fortunately for fans, the Commanders have found a new organization to partner with and people can listen to games on a wide platform this upcoming season.

