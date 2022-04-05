Rivera Ready to Launch Commanders: 'We Should Be Ascending'
Ron Rivera is entering a crucial season as head coach of the Washington Commanders.
The first two years saw Rivera lead Washington to a record of 14-19 with an unreliable quarterback situation. Now, Carson Wentz is prepared to take over the starting job and Rivera realizes this is the time to take the next step.
"I do feel it," Rivera told ESPN of the pressure heading into the season. "This is the year that says, 'We're going to ascend.' And we should be ascending."
In his first season, Rivera led Washington to an NFC East title at 7-9. The Commanders fell to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a Wild Card playoff game with Taylor Heinicke under center.
Heinicke took over in Week 1 of the 2021 season after Ryan Fitzpatrick suffered a hip injury that turned out to be season-ending. Thanks to a medley of injuries and COVID-19 issues, Washington has started six different quarterbacks during Rivera's short tenure.
It's the main reason the Commanders have logged back-to-back years with only seven victories.
"What happened my first year was an anomaly," Rivera said. "I don't get too caught up in that. My second year was kind of on par, maybe a step back, because even though I felt we were immature, I was hopeful we could get it straightened up and we could work it and go in the right direction."
Rivera won a total of 13 games over his first two years with the Carolina Panthers. In year three, the team won 12 games and began a stretch where it made the playoffs four times in five years, including a trip to the Super Bowl.
The Commanders are hoping that they found the right quarterback and that Terry McLaurin will sign long-term as the No. 1 weapon. If all goes right, it is time for Washington to take the next step and Rivera believes this is the year.