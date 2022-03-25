Overtime Changes Could Be Coming to NFL Games in 2022

After drama following the ending of games a few teams have proposed a change to make overtime more competitive

Believe it or not, after four quarters of play a winner and loser of an NFL game could be decided by a coinflip.

Photo by William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce scores a game-winning touchdown against the Buffalo Bills in the 2021 AFC Divisional Round Playoffs Photo by David E. Klutho/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images Because of the current NFL rules, quarterback Josh Allen never got to lead his offense onto the field in overtime following Kelce's touchdown Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images Under rule change proposals being considered, teams like the Washington Commanders would be ensured, or have a better chance at, atleast one possession in overtime

At least that's what some believe, stemming largely from contests like the 2021 playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills.

Because of this, teams like the Washington Commanders could be looking at new overtime rules for the 2022 season.

But it isn't either of the teams involved in the controversial game proposing a change to the overtime rules they played by this past postseason though.

Instead, it's the Indianapolis Colts, Philadelphia Eagles, and Tennessee Titans.

The Eagles and Colts are proposing a rule change together, looking to amend Rule 16 to allow both teams the opportunity to possess the ball in overtime games.

Their idea is to eliminate the portion of the current rule that ends a game following the scoring of a touchdown by the first team to possess the ball in the extra period.

Instead, the new version of the rule would state, "After each team has had an opportunity to possess the ball, if one team has more points than its opponent, then it is the winner."

If the two teams are still tied, then the next team to score would be declared the winner.

With this proposal, the only way one team could win without their offense touching the ball is via a safety against the first team to possess the ball, at which time the game would end.

The Titans proposal only seeks to change part of the current rule, identifying Rule 16, Section 1, Article 13.

In this idea, the rules would stay the same except that the team possessing the ball first would have to score a two-point conversion on top of the touchdown in order to win immediately.

If the scoring team failed to convert the two-point attempt then the second team gets a chance to possess the ball.

Similar to the previous proposal, if at the end of this exchange one team is leading the other, it wins.

Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images The Indianapolis Colts are proposing a rule change to the NFL's overtime period which would ensure both teams possess the ball at least once Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images Joining the Colts in their proposal, are the Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images The Tennessee Titans are proposing a standalone idea that would require the first team possessing the ball in overtime to convert a two-point conversion in order to win the game immediately

What's questionable in this idea is that the second team doesn't appear to be required to try a two-point conversion, and could therefore win the game with a traditional point-after try.

I'm sure nobody would have an issue watching their team fail a two-point conversion only to lose the game off the foot of the opposing team's kicker for a one-point try.

There will likely never be a solution that satisfies everyone, but the NFL is at least looking at trying to make the game better.

A third rule change proposal has also been presented, this one by the league's competition committee, which would make the free kick formation changes we saw last year become permanent.