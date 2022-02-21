Former NFL Defensive Back Thinks Commanders Are Contenders With Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson's addition to the Washington Commanders might be what makes them a contender in the NFC

The Washington Commanders are going to do everything in their power to upgrade at quarterback this offseason. One of the names that could be on the list is Seattle Seahawks' Russell Wilson.

Wilson admitted to being frustrated with Seattle last offseason after the team failed to make it out of the NFC Wild Card Round. The Seahawks finished 7-10 in 2021 and could be entering a rebuild phase with little draft capital, making Wilson is viable trade piece.

Former NFL defensive back Bryant McFadden believes Washington isn't far from contending for division titles and even a Super Bowl berth. A name like Wilson elevates its chances to be an immediate factor come next season.

"The best team for him to join in my opinion is the team with the newest nickname, the Commanders," McFadden said on CBS Sports. "Think about this, a proven guy at the running back position in Antonio Gibson, you have a star at wide receiver in Terry McLaurin, not to mention when you have a healthy Curtis Samuel as the joystick of the offense, Logan Thomas at the tight end position, they're ready to win right now."

McFadden was critical on the outlook of Wilson and Seattle's future in the NFC West. Two of the last three teams to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl come from the division, with the reigning champion Los Angeles Rams expecting to be in contention once more in 2022.

Seattle, which currently has $34.8 million in cap space, could be looking to extend offensive tackle Duane Brown, cornerback D.J. Reed and running back Rashaad Penny. The Seahawks also could be looking to improve their offensive line in free agency after allowing 46 sacks last season.

Is that enough to make them a contender in the NFC, let alone their own division? Perhaps not. McFadden is certain that Wilson's better chance to win another Super Bowl is elsewhere such as Washington.

"That division (NFC East) is wide open," McFadden said. "If you add Russell Wilson to that division right now, along with that defense, that has shown the ability to dominate in the National Football League, I like their chances to win the NFC East."

© Joe Nicholson | 2020 Dec 13 © Joe Nicholson | 2020 Dec 13 © Joe Nicholson | 2020 Dec 13

Washington finished 7-10 last season after mixed quarterback play from journeyman Taylor Heinicke. The Commanders finished 12th in rushing, 21st in total offense, 21st in passing and 23rd in scoring, averaging 19.7 points per game.

Wilson finished 2021 completing 64.8 percent of his throws for 3,113 yards with 25 touchdowns against six interceptions. He missed three games due to a thumb injury.