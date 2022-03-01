Skip to main content

Conflict Resolution: Washington Close to Solving Federal Problem

Interim tags and temporary fills are good for short periods, but a permanent solutions are always needed

The Washington Commanders are trying to turn a lot of pages in hopes of a better future leaving behind a checkered past. 

Ryan Vermillion

Washington head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion and quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick

Ryan Vermillion 3

Washington head athletic trainer, Ryan Vermillion (right)

One of those pages has Ryan Vermillion's name all over it and is just one of several chapters involving federal intervention.

And according to information first delivered by The Athletic and later confirmed by Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post, the Washington Commanders have been seeking a replacement to be the team's head athletic trainer. 

News of a hire will surely make some headlines, but if all goes well, it'll be the last headline that a trainer makes while in Washington. Outside of maybe a retirement, years from now. 

Unlike Vermillion who had already worked with head coach Ron Rivera for nine years prior to joining him in Washington in 2020, and made headlines everywhere when federal agents raided the team's training facility in Ashburn, Virginia. 

The event occurred in early October 2021, and since then the team's medical staff has been running in what Rivera called a 'committee', with Vermillion on administrative leave. 

Recommended Articles

Ryan Vermillion
Play

Conflict Resolution: Washington Close to Solving Federal Problem

Interim tags and temporary fills are good for short periods, but a permanent solutions are always needed

By David Harrison
34 seconds ago
34 seconds ago
Drake London
Play

NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Can Commanders Pass on Quarterback?

Are teams starting to shift in the overvaluation of quarterbacks at the NFL Draft?

By David Harrison
6 minutes ago
6 minutes ago
USATSI_13639038
Play

Briles Sacked at Grambling: Former Washington QB Doug Williams Gets Wish

Doug Williams wins as Art Briles loses job - yes, already - at Grambling

By Cole Thompson
17 hours ago
17 hours ago

At the time of the search and Vermillion being placed on leave, both head coach Ron Rivera and safety Landon Collins voiced support for their trainer. 

“Great guy, humble guy, very respectful," Collins said of Vermillion. "Helped me out a lot...especially with my injury coming back. Just a great guy overall.”

Ryan Vermillion 2

Former Carolina Panthers head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion (left) with former head coach Ron Rivera (right)

Landon Collins

Washington safety Landon Collins celebrates with teammates

With the annual Scouting Combine occurring this week, medical staff are relied on to help teams avoid potential pitfalls related to past injuries and other previously undiagnosed or unreported afflictions. 

It seems almost yearly a player sees his stock drop due to a heart issue, or another diagnosis, that never appeared, or hindered the player's ability to perform. 

While Vermillion remains on leave, the team continues to move forward. And with these new reports in mind, it does not appear Vermillion will be a future person of significance to the new players getting set to join the Washington Commanders this April.

Ryan Vermillion
News

Conflict Resolution: Washington Close to Solving Federal Problem

By David Harrison
34 seconds ago
Drake London
News

NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Can Commanders Pass on Quarterback?

By David Harrison
6 minutes ago
USATSI_13639038
News

Briles Sacked at Grambling: Former Washington QB Doug Williams Gets Wish

By Cole Thompson
17 hours ago
NFL!
News

Washington Pre-Combine Mock Draft: Which QB Do Commanders Grab?

By Cole Thompson
Feb 28, 2022
kendall fuller
News

How Many Commanders Hit PFF's Top 101 of 2021?

By Timm Hamm
Feb 28, 2022
Washington Commanders
News

Could Commanders Play in Mexico or Munich in 2022?

By Mike Fisher
Feb 28, 2022
rodgers washington
News

Aaron Rodgers Trade to Washington Means $50 Million Annual Salary?

By Mike Fisher
Feb 27, 2022
russ wash
News

Russell Wilson Trade to Washington Commanders Hint in New Social Media Move?

By Mike Fisher
Feb 27, 2022