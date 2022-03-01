Conflict Resolution: Washington Close to Solving Federal Problem

Interim tags and temporary fills are good for short periods, but a permanent solutions are always needed

The Washington Commanders are trying to turn a lot of pages in hopes of a better future leaving behind a checkered past.

Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images Washington head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion and quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images Washington head athletic trainer, Ryan Vermillion (right)

One of those pages has Ryan Vermillion's name all over it and is just one of several chapters involving federal intervention.

And according to information first delivered by The Athletic and later confirmed by Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post, the Washington Commanders have been seeking a replacement to be the team's head athletic trainer.

News of a hire will surely make some headlines, but if all goes well, it'll be the last headline that a trainer makes while in Washington. Outside of maybe a retirement, years from now.

Unlike Vermillion who had already worked with head coach Ron Rivera for nine years prior to joining him in Washington in 2020, and made headlines everywhere when federal agents raided the team's training facility in Ashburn, Virginia.

The event occurred in early October 2021, and since then the team's medical staff has been running in what Rivera called a 'committee', with Vermillion on administrative leave.

At the time of the search and Vermillion being placed on leave, both head coach Ron Rivera and safety Landon Collins voiced support for their trainer.

“Great guy, humble guy, very respectful," Collins said of Vermillion. "Helped me out a lot...especially with my injury coming back. Just a great guy overall.”

Jeff Siner/Charlotte Observer/Tribune News Service via Getty Images Former Carolina Panthers head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion (left) with former head coach Ron Rivera (right) Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images Washington safety Landon Collins celebrates with teammates

With the annual Scouting Combine occurring this week, medical staff are relied on to help teams avoid potential pitfalls related to past injuries and other previously undiagnosed or unreported afflictions.

It seems almost yearly a player sees his stock drop due to a heart issue, or another diagnosis, that never appeared, or hindered the player's ability to perform.

While Vermillion remains on leave, the team continues to move forward. And with these new reports in mind, it does not appear Vermillion will be a future person of significance to the new players getting set to join the Washington Commanders this April.