Commanders 7-Round Mock Draft: Weapons for Wentz

In WashingtonSI.com's latest mock draft, the Commanders add two top-tier players on both sides of the line

When looking at the short-term issues, the Washington Commanders are not that far off from contention. If Carson Wentz regains his 2016 confidence and the defense can stay healthy, there's no reason to think to think Washington can't be a 10-to-12 win team in 2022.

Maybe that's too rich, but dream big in D.C., right?

Drake London Kyler Gordon Rasheed Walker

After trading two third-round picks, plus swapping second-round selections with the Indianapolis Colts, Washington owns six picks in the upcoming NFL Draft. Quarterback certainly could be addressed, but it likely would come on Day 3. The same could be said for linebacker should one fall in its lap.

Using the Pro Football Network mock draft simulator, here's WashingtonSI.com's latest mock draft of what coach Ron Rivera and GM Martin Mayhew could be looking to target when on the clock for all six picks.

Round 1, No. 11: Drake London, WR, USC

Based off the value of a player's potential, adding Notre Dame's Kyle Hamilton — a prospect who somehow is now expected to be drafted outside the top 10 — would be the best-case scenario. Instead, he comes off the board at No. 10, leaving only one position as the top target.

London, a 6-4, 213-pound receiver, has the size Rivera is looking for in the red zone. Last season, Wentz found an instant connection with Michael Pittman Jr., a former USC receiver that London replaced. He needs to improve as a route-runner, but London's ability to win on jump balls and contested catches makes him a mismatch for most cornerbacks.

Washington needs a complementary piece alongside Terry McLaurin. London gives the Commanders that and perhaps even more in terms of offensive production.

Round 2, No. 47 (VIA IND): Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington

Adding a safety to replace Landon Collins could be considered, but the Commanders allowed a league-high 34 touchdowns in coverage last fall. Some of what was due to injury. Others was due to lack of experience.

The Commanders are expecting better play from William Jackson III and could elect to move Kendall Fuller back inside to the nickel. Fuller initially started in the slot, but injuries forced him to play the perimeter. Benjamin St-Juste also could be considered as a player who shifts inside to play more of the Buffalo nickel role.

Gordon has fluid hips and the frame to play on the outside. In man coverage, he excels when playing in press and isn't too grabby. In zone, there are few cornerbacks who will transition to the next level with ease.

The Commanders could target Gordon to play a variety of roles while also pushing both Jackson and Fuller for better play. He's an exceptional tackler that works best in space and should limit the yards after the catch in coverage.

Round 4, No. 114: Rasheed Walker, OT, Penn State

Sam Comsi was stable at right tackle, but one year isn't enough for Rivera to feel content at the position, especially when scouts believed last season the former second-rounder would be a better fit at guard long-term.

Walker isn't ready to start, but the potential for him to be a productive right tackle at the next level is worth the pick. When watching the film, he slides with ease thanks to quality footwork. Walker also generates exceptional power from his hips that allows him to win in the run game.

Adding Walker likely doesn't change the offensive line by much, but it does give Washington options should a player struggle. The 6-6, 313-pounder already has met with the front office, so there's familiarity between both sides.

Grant Calcaterra D'Marco Jackson D'Eriq King

Round 6, No. 189: Grant Calcaterra, TE, SMU

Logan Thomas is coming off a torn ACL, Sammis Reyes offers little in blocking and much is unknown with 2021 fourth-round pick John Bates. In short, adding a late-round tight end feels right.

Calcaterra offers more skills as a blocker than Reyes and has played in variety of offenses. He's willing to get dirty when closing the gap in run blocking, and offers value in the red zone as a receiver.

Round 7, No. 230: D'Marco Jackson, LB, Appalachian State

Jamin Davis is moving back outside to his natural off-ball position. Cole Holcomb is going to get his shot at "MIKE" backer, but he's also a better fit on the strong-side. Adding Jackson, a wrap-up tackler who already has three years of experience at the position. At worst, he's a specials team star that can start up the middle in a pinch.

Round 7, No. 240: D'Eriq King, QB/WR, Miami (FL)

Where will King play in the NFL? Let that be Rivera and offensive coordinator Scott Turner's problem. King worked quarterback drills in Indianapolis at the combine, but scouts think he'll transition better as receiver thanks to his speed. The addition also adds pressure on both Wentz and slot receiver Curtis Samuel to improve after lackluster play in 2021.