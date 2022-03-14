Skip to main content

Too Many Needs, Not Enough Space: What's Commanders Free Agency Plan?

The Washington Commanders are attempting to address all their needs with a limited amount of cap space.

The Washington Commanders have a new name, attitude, and outlook. But the same issues remain from previous seaons as the team still has more problems than realistic solutions. 

The Commanders pulled off an unpopular trade with fans by acquiring former Eagles and Colts quarterback Carson Wentz.

Brandon Scherff

Brandon Scherff

Landon Collins

Landon Collins

Martin Mayhew

Washington GM Martin Mayhew

Wentz carries a cap hit of $28.3 million that eats up virtually all of their remaining cap space for 2022.

Ramifications of that trade have already been felt, as free agent offensive lineman standout Brandon Scherff is expected to sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The NFL's "legal tampering period" begins Monday when teams can reach agreements with free agents, and those players can then sign beginning on Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET as clubs endeavor to improve their rosters while staying under the $208.2 million cap.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Tim Settle © Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Bills Sign Tim Settle; What Should Commanders Do Next For D-Line?

With Settle out of the picture, what happens now?

By Jeremy Brener4 minutes ago
4 minutes ago
USATSI_16893924
Play

NFL Free Agency Tracker: Cowboys' WR Cedrick Wilson Jr. Signs With Dolphins

Follow along with SI Washington Football as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL.

By Washington Football Staff1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Left to Right: Brandon Scherff, Kyle Allen
Play

Washington To Lose All-Pro: How Can Brandon Scherff Be Replaced?

The Washington Commanders will have to find a way to replace Brandon Scherff as he is likely to sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

By Greg Patuto2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Per Spotrac.com, the Commanders currently have an available $1.4 million in free cap space. That includes the necessary $4.4 million allotted for their 2022 draft picks.

j.d. mckissic

J.D. McKissic

Commanders-Carson-Wentz-Colts-2022-NFL-Offseason

Carson Wentz

Left to Right: Brandon Scherff, Kyle Allen

Brandon Scherf

That does not bode well for a team that's essentially in a mini-rebuild and has 19 players ready to become free agents. That leaves a lot of holes on the roster. 

Wentz's contract may hog-tie the Commanders this season, but there is an out after 2022 as the remaining two years on his contract are unguaranteed.

Martin Mayhew and the Commanders will be looking for creative ways to finagle the cap not just this year but in future years. And while Washington may have filled its biggest roster need with Wentz, it raises more questions for the season.

Tim Settle © Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bills Sign Tim Settle; What Should Commanders Do Next For D-Line?

By Jeremy Brener4 minutes ago
USATSI_16893924
News

NFL Free Agency Tracker: Cowboys' WR Cedrick Wilson Jr. Signs With Dolphins

By Washington Football Staff1 hour ago
Left to Right: Brandon Scherff, Kyle Allen
News

Washington To Lose All-Pro: How Can Brandon Scherff Be Replaced?

By Greg Patuto2 hours ago
scherff
News

Bye Bye Brandon: Washington OL Scherff Expected to Sign With Jacksonville Jaguars

By Jeremy Brener4 hours ago
Ron Rivera Scott Turner © Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
News

Carson Wentz & Scott Turner: Match Made In Washington Heaven?

By Greg Patuto5 hours ago
Washington Commanders Template
News

Stud or Dud? Is Carson Wentz The Washington Commanders Savior?

By Timm Hamm8 hours ago
USATSI_16758240
News

Commanders All-In On Top Free Agent Safety Marcus Williams?

By Cole Thompson20 hours ago
turner wentz
News

Washington Signing Scott Turner to New Deal to Mentor Carson Wentz: NFL Coaching Tracker

By Washington Football Staff21 hours ago