Too Many Needs, Not Enough Space: What's Commanders Free Agency Plan?

The Washington Commanders are attempting to address all their needs with a limited amount of cap space.

The Washington Commanders have a new name, attitude, and outlook. But the same issues remain from previous seaons as the team still has more problems than realistic solutions.

The Commanders pulled off an unpopular trade with fans by acquiring former Eagles and Colts quarterback Carson Wentz.

Getty Images Brandon Scherff Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images Landon Collins Tim Fuller/USA Today Sports Washington GM Martin Mayhew

Wentz carries a cap hit of $28.3 million that eats up virtually all of their remaining cap space for 2022.

Ramifications of that trade have already been felt, as free agent offensive lineman standout Brandon Scherff is expected to sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The NFL's "legal tampering period" begins Monday when teams can reach agreements with free agents, and those players can then sign beginning on Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET as clubs endeavor to improve their rosters while staying under the $208.2 million cap.

Per Spotrac.com, the Commanders currently have an available $1.4 million in free cap space. That includes the necessary $4.4 million allotted for their 2022 draft picks.

That does not bode well for a team that's essentially in a mini-rebuild and has 19 players ready to become free agents. That leaves a lot of holes on the roster.

Wentz's contract may hog-tie the Commanders this season, but there is an out after 2022 as the remaining two years on his contract are unguaranteed.

Martin Mayhew and the Commanders will be looking for creative ways to finagle the cap not just this year but in future years. And while Washington may have filled its biggest roster need with Wentz, it raises more questions for the season.