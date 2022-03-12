Commanders Plan at Linebacker? Should Team Sign Jordan Hicks or Bobby Wagner?

The Washington Commanders are in need of an upgrade at linebacker and options are available.

NFL free agency is right around the corner and the draft is next month. All over the place, NFL teams are releasing players to save money against their salary caps for 2022.

Washington has indicated it will likely release Landon Collins after a contract restructuring could not be agreed on.

Landon Collins Bobby Wagner Jordan Hicks

The Commanders wanted Collins to take a second pay cut on his current contract of six years, $84 million, and he refused.

With Collins seemingly on the way out the door, Washington needs to upgrade at linebacker. Even with Collins on the squad, improvement was needed at the position.

The Seahawks are also playing the salary cap game and recently cut eight-time Pro Bowler Bobby Wagner. But Washington isn't the only team interested, and signing Wagner might be a stretch.

If the Commanders can't land Wagner there is another possibility, and maybe a more affordable one.

The Arizona Cardinals recently released Jordan Hicks, who could be a great alternative to Wagner. There are a lot of talented players at the linebacker position in the NFL and many analysts think Hicks might be one of the more underrated.

Hicks, who turns 30 in July, is a former third-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2015, has recorded 100 or more tackles in three seasons in Arizona, while missing just one game.

Washington should be familiar with Hicks from his time in Philadelphia, and it apparently has no qualms about signing former Eagles, considering the recent trade for quarterback Carson Wentz.

Hicks is also quite diligent. The Cardinals drafted Zaven Collins last year, presumably to take his starting job. Hicks requested a trade. But when that didn't happen, he went to work and won back the starting role.

Hicks is an excellent run-stopping and pass-rushing linebacker. And while Wagner should be their first target at a free-agent linebacker, Hicks is an excellent contingency plan.