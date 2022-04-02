Ram Tough: How Close is Washington to a Championship Caliber Defense?

With no Tom Brady types on the open market, perhaps the Commanders can copy a different recent Super Bowl Champion's blueprint

Every year we ask the same questions of teams that didn't win the Super Bowl: How can this team replicate that one?

For the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021, the blueprint was a little more difficult than usual.

Their path included building a solid stable of offensive weapons, getting some key talent at all three levels of the defense, hiring a two-time NFL Coach of the Year out of retirement, signing the greatest quarterback in league history as a free agent, and then trading for his future Hall of Fame tight end while veterans flock to the team for pennies on the dollar they'd get paid elsewhere.

Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images Convincing Bruce Arians to come out of retirement ended up being the first in a string of critical moves leading to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers winning Super Bowl LV Photo by Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images When Tom Brady went searching for a new team, he found the weapons and coaching staff in Tampa Bay to be the most attractive option Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images After Brady, key veterans like running back Leonard Fournette (28) and tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) followed, and the Bucs went from non-playoff team to Super Bowl Champions in one season

No, you can't copy and paste what the Bucs did.

But the most recent Super Bowl winners went about things in a more traditional manner, even if they had some unique wrinkles along the way.

For starters, the team fortified its defense first.

With defensive tackle Aaron Donald anchoring the front seven, the Rams sought playmakers at the linebacker position while bringing in secondary players like cornerback Jalen Ramsey to help eliminate whole chunks of opponent game plans with minimal commitment to doing so.

So, where does Washington's defense stack up when compared to the Rams' unit?

Upfront, they're not very close.

The Rams had a Top-10 scoring defense in 2021 while Washington's was ranked 25th.

Even where the Commanders were strongest - in the red zone - the Rams were a full five percentage points better.

But when you get to the nuts and bolts of the defense, it's clear where Washington needs to improve. The pass rush.

Against the run in 2021 the Rams and Commanders are near carbon copies. The difference in yards per carry is minimal, and the teams faced similar rushes per game as well, with the Commanders defense seeing one more carry every week on average.

In the passing game, Washington's completion percentage against was three points higher than L.A.'s, they allowed one more yard per pass, and the interception rate was a full point lower.

The sack percentage? Nearly 1.5 percent lower, resulting in a 12 sack difference between the two squads while Washington faced just two fewer pass attempts per game compared to the Rams.

NFL.com Defensive lineman Jonathan Allen (93) and Daron Payne (94) helped form a formidable run defense for the Washington Commanders in 2021 Joshua Bessex/Getty Images The return of Chase Young, reinvigorated and healthy after suffering a torn ACL in 2021, could help Washington's defense become a more holistic defensive unit in 2022 Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images With very little room left to invest in the front-four, Washington will need to address the linebacker position with prospects like Nakobe Dean (Georgia) in the NFL Draft

Now, this all sounds easier than it is. Just get 12 more sacks and all your problems will be fixed.

This is true, just not simple.

But it's where the Washington Commanders need to focus more attention, if not resources, as they continue trying to climb the NFL mountain.

A rededicated Chase Young helps, but it's just the beginning, and there's more work to be done.

With little-to-no room to justify investing further draft capital into the defensive line - where a 4-3 base defense traditionally likes to get its pass rush from - the Commanders have to turn their attention to fortifying the linebacker group.

Even if it's not a first-round pick, investing in the second level of its defense is the only way Washington can hope to move closer to having the type of defense it hoped to have in 2021.

Like the one that helped the Los Angeles Rams win Super Bowl LVI.