Taking Command: Taylor Heinicke Prepared for Another 'Quarterback Battle'

The quarterback spoke about competition and having to fight for his job

Nothing has been given to Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke.

Even with all of his regular-season starting experience coming off an injury to the planned starter in 2021, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Heinicke earned the right to be the next man up.

His grit, determination, and fighting spirit are what drew fans to him in the first place. It's what brought his teammates to his defense whenever called upon. And it'll be what leads him into yet another battle for his job, in 2022.

"I'm preparing for another quarterback battle," Heinicke told The Jim Rome Show on radio row at Super Bowl LVI. "And it's nothing new in my career. It's been like that since high school. I welcome it, it makes me better, and I think it makes the guy I'm competing with better. I'm preparing for it and whatever happens, happens, but I just want to be there."

Earlier, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera emphasized what the team needed to see from Heinicke to feel confident in him as the quarterback moving forward.

As the team searches for 'the' guy as Rivera put it, Heinicke will get his chance, but he will almost assuredly have competition as the team has vowed previously to leave no option unexplored in the search for a franchise quarterback.

Free agents like Jameis Winston, trade targets like Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks, and draft targets like Malik Willis of Liberty University are among the potential competitors Heinicke could face.

As the franchise turns the page towards this next chapter of Washington Commanders football, it'll need a take-charge kind of leader on the field to fit their #TakeCommand message.

We know Heinicke is ready for the fight. We just need to know who he'll be going up against.