Commanders' No. 1 Priority? Re-Sign Terry McLaurin

While the Commanders are scouting the NFL combine for new players to help advance the franchise, they should look at the current roster for the future

The Washington Commanders have a plethora of things to consider over the offseason, from free agents Brandon Scherff, Jon Bostic, and J.D. McKissic, to possible draft picks like Kenny Pickett and Malik Willis.

But one of the first moves Commanders general manager Martin Mayhew should consider is extending receiver Terry McLaurin, who will be an unrestricted free agent after next season.

McLaurin, who is entering the last season of his rookie deal, will make around $3 million dollars in 2022, and considering what he's done the past three seasons, that's a steal.

In his first three years in the league, McLaurin racked up 3,090 yards and 16 touchdowns while becoming Washington's first wideout to put up back-to-back 1,000 receiving yards since Henry Ellard did so for three consecutive years from 1994-96.

Let's also remember McLaurin has accomplished this with uninspired quarterback play. Imagine what he could accomplish with a bonafide NFL starting quarterback throwing him the ball on a regular basis.

McLaurin is part of a great 2019 receiver draft class where he was taken by Washington in the third round. Also drafted that year were Deebo Samuel, A.J. Brown, D.K. Metcalf, Hunter Renfrow, and Diontae Johnson.

Out of 28 wide receivers chosen in 2019, McLaurin was the 11th picked, and there are admittedly names taken ahead of him you might not recognize at first glance.

All those players are eligible for an extension, and the Commanders could conceivably save some money by acting sooner rather than later.

If Mayhew & Co. wait too long, McLaurin could play himself out of their price range, and they'd be forced to watch McLaurin continue to develop in another uniform. And that would be almost inexcusable.