'Devastated': Commanders WR Terry McLaurin Pays Tribute To QB Dwayne Haskins

Terry McLaurin and Dwayne Haskins were teammates for five seasons at Ohio State and later with the Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin only could find one word to describe his thoughts on the passing of former Commanders and Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

Devastated.

Haskins died early Saturday morning after he was struck by a dump truck while he was walking on a South Florida highway. He was only 24 years old.

Terry McLaurin & Dwayne Haskins Terry McLaurin & Dwayne Haskins Terry McLaurin & Dwayne Haskins

McLaurin, who first was teammates with Haskins at Ohio State before reuniting with him in Washington, took to Twitter to reflect on their friendship and share fond memories of his friend. Haskins was training in South Florida with other Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers.

"Dwayne always had a smile on his face and had a personality that was 1 of 1," McLaurin wrote. "We talked the night we both were drafted about how hopeful we were for our futures and how excited we were to be able to play and compete together again. I thank God for the memories we shared and the conversations we had. I’ll miss those so much.”

Drafted 15th overall in 2019. Haskins never found his footing with the Commanders. He played in 16 games, starting in 13, and threw for 2,804 yards, 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He was released before the season finale in 2020 by Washington and later joined the Steelers.

Both the Steelers and Commanders' ownership, plus their coaching staffs have released statements on Haskins' death.

“He was a man trying to become the best version of himself, just like we all are,” McLaurin wrote. “He was excited to continue to compete for his dream and I know as well as those closest to him that his best years on and off the field were ahead of him. He was more than a phenomenal football player, who could spin it like I have never seen to this day. He was a guy who wanted to see the ones around him win and have success."

Haskins won the starting job at Ohio State in 2018 and instantly became a star. He threw for 4,831 yards and 50 touchdowns against eight interceptions while completing 70 percent of his passes. The Buckeyes would finish the year 11-1, defeating Washington in the Rose Bowl.

Terry McLaurin & Dwayne Haskins Terry McLaurin & Dwayne Haskins Terry McLaurin & Dwayne Haskins

McLaurin, who was recruited two years prior, became one of the top weapons for the Buckeyes with Haskins. He recorded 701 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns while averaging 20 yards per reception. The Commanders selected McLaurin in third round with the 76th pick after drafting Haskins on Day 1.

Since his arrival in Washington, McLaurin has transformed into one of the league's top receivers. In three years, he's recorded 222 receptions for 3,090 yards and 16 touchdowns.

"I’m heartbroken and pray he knew how much he was loved," McLaurin continued. "How much I loved him. I would have given anything to see him win. His legacy on this earth will forever be felt because of the way he lived life and the way he impacted everyone he came in contact with. Until we meet again brother."

According to Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson Lt. Indiana Miranda, a traffic homicide investigation will remain open until further notice.