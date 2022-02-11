'Terry Needs A Franchise QB': Former All-Pro WR Speaks Out on Washington Commanders Issue

Hines Ward agrees that Terry McLaurin needs a franchise quarterback in Washington for the 2022 season

Washington Commanders Pro Bowl wide receiver Terry McLaurin catches everything.

It doesn't matter if it's a slant pattern or a deep shot downfield, McLaurin finds a way to make plays.

Washington now must find a way to keep its best offensive piece happy entering a contract year. The easiest way is finding a stable quarterback for years to come.

Of course, that's easier said than done.

Three seasons since being drafted out of Ohio State and McLaurin already has hauled in passes from 10-plus different quarterbacks. Former Ohio State teammate Dwayne Haskins was supposed to be the answer in 2019, but that ended up being a swing and a miss.

Another receiver understands the pain of failing to have stability under center. That would be Pittsburgh Steelers great Hines Ward, who only became one of the top slot receivers once Ben Roethlisberger arrived in 2004.

"I get it," Ward said per NBC Sports Washington Thursday. "I played with nine different quarterbacks before Ben got on the scene."

A fellow former third-rounder, Ward recorded three 1,000-yard seasons before Big Ben stepped onto the scene. After the Steelers invested in their franchise quarterback, things became easy for the pass-catcher working in stride.

Ward tallied three more 1,000-plus seasons with Roethlisberger leading the offense. He also recorded five seasons of at least 70 receptions and four seasons of five-plus touchdowns.

Ward complimented McLaurin's ability to adapt with different quarterbacks this early in his career, calling it "phenomenal" for such a young target.

"Watching him on tape, especially in one-on-ones, this guy will scratch, claw, get you at the line of scrimmage, catch it even though you've got tight coverage," Ward said. "The one thing that stands out when I'm watching film on Terry, he's having fun. He's having fun going out there and competing."

The Commanders are expected to be in play for a quarterback this offseason via the trade market or NFL draft. Currently owning the 11th pick, Washington could look to draft its franchise name with candidates such as Liberty's Malik Willis, Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett or Ole Miss' Matt Corral.

If the Commanders look to the trade market for a name, Houston Texans' Deshaun Watson, San Francisco 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo and Seattle Seahawks' Russell Wilson comes to mind. Of course, coach Ron Rivera and general manager Martin Mayhew would have to be willing to part way with multiple picks for any established quarterback.

Garoppolo, who has been linked to Washington following the NFC Championship game, would likely be the most cost affordable option. Then again, he also is the most limited when it comes to his style of play.

The bottom line is McLaurin needs to have a stable option at quarterback if he intends to remain in Washington long-term. Ward agrees that it's time for the Commanders to find their own "Commander" of the offense.