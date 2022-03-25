Trade Analysis: Grade for Commanders Carson Wentz Deal?

Did the Commanders get a passing grade? One league analyst weighs in.

Seems every move the Washington Commanders make this offseason prompts drastic reaction.

But no move - not even the controversial name change - has drawn such entrenched battle lines in public reaction as the trade for quarterback Carson Wentz. Everyone has an opinion about the trade. And we all seem to be pretty sure about our own analysis. Including national writers and observers.

Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images With the Philadelphia Eagles, quarterback Carson Wentz had to watch from the sidelines as his teammates secured a Super Bowl Championship for the team, while he worked on recovering from injury Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images After things soured in Philly, Wentz was moved to the Indianapolis Colts, where a late-season collapse and reports of strained relationships led to another offseason move

NFL.com writer Marc Sessler took to the league's own media site to put a grade on the Wentz trade, and all the other trades that have happened this offseason.

And for the Washington Commanders, he issues a letter grade of ... D.

A grade sure to illicit emotions on all sides of the conversation, Sessler explains his grade:

"Washington comes off looking desperate. After failing to pull off a trade for Russell Wilson, the Commanders quickly settled for a quarterback littered with questions. I simply don't see the whole Wentz experience as an upgrade over the vastly less expensive Taylor Heinicke."

While we haven't exactly been on board thinking Wentz will be the savior the Commanders have sought for two offseasons - also missing out on a deal for quarterback Matthew Stafford in 2021 - it's not far-fetched to see him as an upgrade over Heinicke.

Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images For his trade bringing quarterback Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders, general manager Martin Mayhew received a letter grade of D from NFL.com's Mark Sessler Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images On the other side, the Indianapolis Colts received a letter grade of B+ for the draft capital gained, and also for adding veteran quarterback Matt Ryan from the Atlanta Falcons in a subsequent move.

As for the Indianapolis Colts, who received a 2022 NFL Draft swap of second-round picks with Washington, along with their third-round picks this and next year, Sessler issues them a much better grade of ... B+.

Early grades are fun to dive into, but the real results of any trade will be judged on the field, with final marks coming once transactions have a chance to root and bear fruit.