Trade Analysis: Grade for Commanders Carson Wentz Deal?

Did the Commanders get a passing grade? One league analyst weighs in.

Seems every move the Washington Commanders make this offseason prompts drastic reaction.

But no move - not even the controversial name change - has drawn such entrenched battle lines in public reaction as the trade for quarterback Carson Wentz. Everyone has an opinion about the trade. And we all seem to be pretty sure about our own analysis. Including national writers and observers.

Carson Wentz Super Bowl

With the Philadelphia Eagles, quarterback Carson Wentz had to watch from the sidelines as his teammates secured a Super Bowl Championship for the team, while he worked on recovering from injury

Carson Wentz, Colts

After things soured in Philly, Wentz was moved to the Indianapolis Colts, where a late-season collapse and reports of strained relationships led to another offseason move

USATSI_17912642

Now with the Washington Commanders, Wentz is looking to prove himself once again, with yet another team in need of improved quarterback play

NFL.com writer Marc Sessler took to the league's own media site to put a grade on the Wentz trade, and all the other trades that have happened this offseason

And for the Washington Commanders, he issues a letter grade of ... D.

A grade sure to illicit emotions on all sides of the conversation, Sessler explains his grade:

"Washington comes off looking desperate. After failing to pull off a trade for Russell Wilson, the Commanders quickly settled for a quarterback littered with questions. I simply don't see the whole Wentz experience as an upgrade over the vastly less expensive Taylor Heinicke."

While we haven't exactly been on board thinking Wentz will be the savior the Commanders have sought for two offseasons - also missing out on a deal for quarterback Matthew Stafford in 2021 - it's not far-fetched to see him as an upgrade over Heinicke. 

MARTIN MAYHEW

For his trade bringing quarterback Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders, general manager Martin Mayhew received a letter grade of D from NFL.com's Mark Sessler

Indianapolis Colts

On the other side, the Indianapolis Colts received a letter grade of B+ for the draft capital gained, and also for adding veteran quarterback Matt Ryan from the Atlanta Falcons in a subsequent move.

Copy of Locked On Commanders Youtube Thumbnail (7)

With the moves, Carson Wentz and Matt Ryan will now undoubtedly be compared - and the trades valued - in hindsight to see which team(s) really made the best deals in the 2022 NFL offseason

As for the Indianapolis Colts, who received a 2022 NFL Draft swap of second-round picks with Washington, along with their third-round picks this and next year, Sessler issues them a much better grade of ... B+.

Early grades are fun to dive into, but the real results of any trade will be judged on the field, with final marks coming once transactions have a chance to root and bear fruit. 

