Skip to main content

Commanders Would Trade Chase Young for Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson: Report

It is worth noting, on a journalistic level, that The Athletic didn't write this explosive angle with a three-inch headlines atop it. But ...

Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera has made clear his intentions at quarterback: There is urgency to make a major move, and to make it now.

"Is there a sense of urgency?" Rivera said. "I think there always is, just because that's the most important position on your team. ... It is something we want to get right."

chase aaron
Russell Wilson

But "always'' didn't happen last year, when Washington bid too low on Detroit's Matthew Stafford, leaving him free to be traded to a Rams team that won the Super Bowl - and leaving Washington with journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick, lost to injury in Week 1.

How much does Washington need it to happen now?

So much so that beat writer Ben Standig is suggesting that Rivera would even trade the team's best player in order to acquire the right QB.

"I think almost anyone on the roster is available if the result is Washington improving at quarterback,'' writes Standig at The Athletic. "In Young’s case, that would mean the Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson level.''

Recommended Articles

chase aaron
Play

Commanders Would Trade Chase Young for Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson Level QB: Report

It is worth noting, on a journalistic level, that The Athletic didn't write this explosive angle with a three-inch headlines atop it. But ...

By Mike Fisher
39 minutes ago
39 minutes ago
pete h
Play

Washington Commanders Coach Pete Hoener Retires; Ron Rivera Hires Vet Replacement Juan Castillo

Follow along with WashingtonSI this offseason for up to date info on the NFL coaching hiring and firings

By Washington Football Staff
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Russell Wilson
Play

Super Bowl Champion Picks Washington as Russell Wilson's Best Landing Spot

In a world full of opinions, those from players who have been at the top, tend to stand out the most

By David Harrison
2 hours ago
2 hours ago

It is worth noting, on a journalistic level, that The Athletic didn't write this explosive angle with a three-inch headlines atop it; indeed, Standig would seem to be sitting on a massive story here and yet he forms this as a sort of "throw-away line'' and buries it down in the 19th paragraph of a mailbag column.

At the same time, Standig is a responsible beat writer. It might be a throw-away line, or even his own opinion and nothing more - but it's an opinion that merits respect.

dw russ aaron
ron aaron

In Rivera's two-year tenure as the Washington Football Team coach, he's started quarterbacks Dwayne Haskins, Alex Smith, Kyle Allen, Fitzpatrick, Taylor Heinicke and Garrett Gilbert. Since 2000, the WFT has started 24 different quarterbacks.

Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson or Deshaun Watson fixes all of that.

Said Rivera of where the franchise is now: "I think we've put ourselves in a pretty good position."

And that might mean putting Chase Young on the trade block.

chase aaron
News

Commanders Would Trade Chase Young for Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson Level QB: Report

By Mike Fisher
39 minutes ago
pete h
News

Washington Commanders Coach Pete Hoener Retires; Ron Rivera Hires Vet Replacement Juan Castillo

By Washington Football Staff
2 hours ago
Russell Wilson
News

Super Bowl Champion Picks Washington as Russell Wilson's Best Landing Spot

By David Harrison
2 hours ago
USATSI_17699792
News

'I Fractured My Spine': Photographer Injured at Rams Super Bowl Parade

By Jeremy Brener
Feb 17, 2022
wright_1on1_commanders
News

Why Won't Commanders Fix Their Super Goof?

By Mike Fisher
Feb 17, 2022
landon allen wash
News

Money Talks: Washington Can Clear Cap Space to Make a Splash

By David Harrison
Feb 17, 2022
adrian wash
News

‘A Scratch on Her Finger’: New Details on Washington Ex Adrian Peterson's Airplane Arrest

By Mike Fisher
Feb 16, 2022
Jay Gruden | Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
News

Jay Gruden, Ex Washington Coach, Getting Hired Back to NFL?

By Mike Fisher
Feb 16, 2022