QB Trades: Should Commanders Call on Cardinals' Kyler Murray & Browns' Baker Mayfield?

As other teams face drama with their existing quarterbacks, are these opportunities for Washington to steal one?

Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield did something for the Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns, respectively and recently: Quarterback their teams to a playoff berth for the first time in a while.

For Mayfield, he broke a drought for Cleveland that started in 1995.

Murray's Cardinals had playoff experiences more recently than the Browns, but it had been half-decade since that franchise saw postseason action as well.

Cleveland Browns Quarterback, Baker Mayfield Arizona Cardinals Quarterback, Kyler Murray Washington Commanders Head Coach, Ron Rivera

Now, both are being mumbled about in league-wide discussions centered around their futures.

Mayfield is set to play under his fifth-year option in 2022, but whether he'll be on the Browns' roster when he does has become a recent question.

General manager Andrew Berry recently told Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal he expects Mayfield to be the team's starting quarterback in the coming season, but the obvious elephant in the room is the lack of a deal between the player and franchise beyond this year.

However, Berry wouldn't rule out the possibility of adding competition to the quarterback room this offseason either.

"We do want to continue to add talent to the roster," Berry said. "And that applies to every position."

For the Arizona Cardinals, drama with their quarterback began when Murray deleted his social media connections with the team, and elevated when his agent posted a lengthy social media message about the situation between player and franchise.

Murray is undoubtedly trying to apply pressure on the Cardinals to give him an extension before exercising his fifth-year option in an effort to avoid the exact situation Mayfield finds himself in at the moment.

The question for the Washington Commanders is: Is either available via trade right now? And if so, how interested are they?

Arizona Cardinals Quarterback, Kyler Murray Cleveland Browns Quarterback, Baker Mayfield Washington Commanders General Manager, Martin Mayhew

Just like every quarterback option, no matter how likely or unlikely, everyone will have an opinion on what the team should do. That goes for Aaron Rodgers (staying in Green Bay?), Russell Wilson (playing nice with the Seahawks?) and Deshaun Watson (with a door just closed.)

Opinions? Yes, and Chris Russell and I voiced ours on a recent episode of the Locked On Commanders Podcast.

It's unlikely Murray would be dealt at this juncture, thought new contracts for the Cardinals' head coach and general manager in the midst of his demands may not sit well with his camp.

As for Mayfield, he wouldn't be the first player dealt after his team voiced confidence in his role on the team, and he won't be the last if it happens.

But is he one of the 42 (or so) quarterbacks the Washington Commanders had on their list? And if so, is now the time to make a move?