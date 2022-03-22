Skip to main content

Commanding Disgust: NFL Fans Throw Shade on Washington Uniforms

Despite the new logo blended with classic colors, a recent NFL survey doesn't dig Commanders look

Carson Wentz will surely bring a fresh look to the Washington Commanders under center. We'll wait to see if the free-agent quarterback can help the team's new uniforms.

Despite the new name, logo and brand, a recent survey of NFL fans ranks Washington's burgundy-and-gold uniforms as the second-worst in the league. The Commanders' organizational dysfunction likely doesn't help its image with fans.

Sandwiched between last month's Super Bowl and next month's draft, NFL fans are these days left to argue about their teams' free-agency transactions. Or perhaps ... uniforms?

NFL Uniforms

Survey says ...

J.D. McKissic and Terry McLaurin

Commanders in burgundy

Carson Wentz and Washington Football Team Defensive Line

Carson Wentz

Some fans are proud of their team's classic look. Some may boast their team's plethora of options. Some even may be secretly envious of another team's colors, logo, etc.

A recent survey tackled the age-old debate in the NFL: Which team has the best - and worst - uniform?

In February, the survey asked 1,110 Americans for their feedback on NFL uniforms and team colors. Respondents were 49 percent male, with an age range of 18-85 and an average of 38. (Because there are so many variations of uniforms an NFL team can have, the analysis presented the most well-known uniforms that each team has as of early 2022.)

The winners:

Although not No. 1 on the field, the Carolina Panthers come out on top for best NFL uniforms. Between the panther on the helmet and the blue-black-silver color scheme, visually, they apparently appeal to many Americans. Following the Panthers are the Cincinnati Bengals, runner-ups in Super Bowl LVI and now runner-ups for best NFL uniform. Rounding out the Top 5 are traditional powers with classic looks that haven't changed through the years: the Pittsburgh Steelers, Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers.

The losers:

USATSI_14767889

Commanders uniforms

Terry McLaurin

Commanders in white

wash shield logo jason

New shield

Not surprisingly, the Cleveland Browns rank last in NFL uniforms. Perhaps they're hoping Deshaun Watson changes the perception of those hideous and confusing orange helmets. The Commanders were voted second-worst, followed by the Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks.

As for merely a team's colors, the Miami Dolphins' aqua and orange were deemed the best while - again - the Browns finished worst.

