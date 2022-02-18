Virginia House Passes Bill for New Stadium; What's Next For Commanders?

Washington may have found its new home.

The Washington Commanders just moved one step closer to having their new stadium built in Virginia.

Raj Mehta/USA Today Sports

According to the Washington Post , the Republican-controlled House of Delegates have passed a bill to create a "football stadium authority" that would oversee construction and financing of a new stadium and retail/entertainment complex in the neighboring area.

"The House's bill will need to be passed by the Senate and vice versa," NBC Sports Washington said.

"If that happens, the Virginia General Assembly would then run a conference committee to negotiate the final version of the bill. After that, it would go to Governor Glenn Youngkin for approval."

If the bill is made into law, the "football stadium authority" would need to sell bonds to help fund the $1 billion Commanders stadium. Washington needs to invest about $2 billion for the retail/entertainment complex.

In late January, Virginia State Senator Jeremy McPike said that Washington and the common wealth are in serious discussion about building a new stadium in Virginia.

"Governor Youngkin has also expressed support for the Commanders to come to the commonwealth." NBC Sports Washington said.

Washington D.C. mayor Muriel Bowser has also been advocating that the Commanders come "home" to D.C.

The Washington Commanders' lease at FedEx Field expires in 2027. It's just a matter of time before the burgundy and gold find its new home.