XFL Takes Major Step Towards Becoming NFL Developmental League

Announced on Monday, a new partnership could open more doors in the future

If you can't beat 'em, join 'em.

From the looks of it, the XFL has no plans on defeating the sports entertainment giant known as the National Football League. Instead, they're looking to join forces, and on Monday took a big step towards that goal.

“We are bringing forward an XFL that is progressive and forward-thinking when it comes to innovation," said Dany Garcia, Co-Owner and Chairwoman of the XFL. "Leveraging the newest technology to enhance gameday experience. We have an open field for innovative rules to enhance in-game access. Sharing insights and practices between the XFL and NFL will do a tremendous amount of good for the game of football and support the player ecosystem overall.”

The collaboration between the two leagues is aimed at expanding the game while creating increased opportunities for player development on and off the field, according to the XFL's press release.

Within the agreement to focus on learning and innovation, physical and mental fitness programs are mentioned for players along with studies conducted on playing surfaces and equipment.

The NFL and XFL will also share game trends and data with each other as well.

Inside the press release is also mention of the development of international football development and scouting and the leveraging of technology to enhance officiating in order to enhance the overall game experience.

“The XFL has shown us that innovation is one of its core principles," said NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent. "We are hopeful that this relationship will support further development and improvements in the game of football at all levels.”

While it isn't the minor league affiliation program everyone envisions when new leagues pop up, it's a strong start to relaunching the XFL, and building what could become a fruitful partnership between the two leagues in the future.

Of course, Washington has already benefitted from the XFL, having brought quarterback Taylor Heinicke in who played for the St. Louis BattleHawks, along with Jon Toth (DC Defenders), Bunmi Rotimi (New York Guardians), and Gabe Wright (Houston Roughnecks) who all spent time with the team at one point or another, in 2021.

In July of last year, the XFL attempted to reach a collaborative agreement with the Canadian Football League (CFL), but the two sides couldn't come to terms and called off the arrangement.

Now, the league is looking to relaunch in 2023 and has a big-time partner - even if limited in scope - with the NFL now on board.