Curtis Samuel Ready For Breakout Season With Commanders?

After injuries limited Curtis Samuel to five games in 2021, he should be ready for a stellar season with the Washington Commanders in 2022

The Washington Commanders were heralded for their decision to sign playmaking receiver Curtis Samuel last offseason. Washington may have buyer's remorse with the speedy pass-catcher at the moment.

Of course, all that could change if he can remain healthy this fall.

Agreeing to terms on a three-year deal worth $34.5 million, Samuel was expected to be the No. 2 weapon opposite Terry McLaurin. Instead, a lingering groin injury limited him to five games in 2021.

Samuel recorded a mere six catches for 27 yards and did not play in the final four games of the regular season. Four catches came against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4 and he never recorded more than 40 percent of offensive snaps when on the field.

That shouldn't be a sign for coach Ron Rivera and general manager Martin Mayhew to pull the trigger on change. Instead, it should be a wakeup call for Samuel to get his body right to expand his role entering 2022.

Samuel became one of the more consistent players for the Carolina Panthers in 2020, recording a career-best 77 receptions for 851 yards while averaging 11.1 yards per play. In 2018, then-offensive coordinator Norv Turner wanted to utilize his speed out of the backfield.

In the final two seasons with Carolina, Samuel recorded 60 total carries for 330 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged 6.8 yards per rushing attempt and picked up 17 first downs as a runner.

Scott Turner, Norv Turner's son and later Panthers offensive coordinator, serves the same role in Washington under Rivera. One of the main reasons Samuel is a member of the Commanders is his speed and gadget-type presence in the backfield and in the slot.

Last season could be considered a fluke for the receiving corps. Rookie Dyami Brown only tallied 12 catches for 165 yards. Cam Sims recorded 23 receptions while Adam Humphries and DeAndre Carter each just surpassed 290 yards from the slot.

McLaurin, who is entering a contract season, once again was the only receiver on Washington's roster to record over 500 yards and 50 catches. He was roommates with Samuel back at Ohio State and has vouched for him.

With just under $32 million in cap space, plus more young pass-catchers arriving in the draft this spring, the QB-needy Commanders likely aren't in the market for a veteran receiver this free agency.

Samuel's downfall was his health. With a full year to rest up, plus a vast knowledge of the offensive outlook under Rivera and Turner, we imagine the speedy target will be a factor in 2022.