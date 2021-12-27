Washington Buried By Dallas Cowboys In NFC East Debacle

ARLINGTON, Texas - Good, bad and ugly?

The only thing "good'' about how the Washington Football Team performed on Sunday night is that it finally ended.

The rest constitutes the "bad'' and the "ugly,'' with this team playing as if it just wanted to be put out of its misery.

Unfortunately for the WFT, and to the credit of the playoff-bound and NFC East-champion Dallas Cowboys, the misery just kept on coming.

Dallas 56, Washington 14 cements the Cowboys as a contender; Dallas did almost every possible thing right as it vaulted to a fourth straight win, a sweep of Washington and an 11-4 record that's only bettered in the NFC by 12-3 Green Bay.

The Washington debacle - the seventh-worst WFT loss of all-time - leaves the defending East champs with what a fancy computer might say is a five-percent chance of making the playoffs ... a 6-9 record that tells a more accurate truth ... and more passion displayed in a sideline fistfight involving Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne than in anything coach Ron Rivera's team actually did on the field.

Dallas' Dak Prescott-led offense helped pile up 42 points by halftime, with Prescott throwing for four TDs and 321 yards in the first two quarters alone. (He finished 28 of 39 for 330 yards before retiring early.) And Dallas' defense grabbed an interception on Washington's very first play (Trevon Diggs' NFL-leading 11th pick), later in the first half got a pick-6 TD from defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (moving Dallas to a for-the-moment franchise-record five defensive TDs this year) and harassed Washington QB Taylor Heinicke (7 of 22, 121 yards) into a dismal night.

The Cowboys arranged for offensive lineman Terence Steele to catch a first-half touchdown pass ... and then in the second half, a blocked punt by Corey Clement was recovered by rookie Chauncey Golston for yet another non-offense touchdown.

Think about it: The Cowboys now have 19 different players who've scored a touchdown in 2021, the franchise's single-season record.

Defensive end Lawrence scored one. Offensive tackle Steele scored one. Special-teamer Golston scored one.

Has an NFL quarterback ever thrown a touchdown pass to a running back, a tight end, a wide receiver and an offensive lineman in a single game?

Nope. Not until Sunday night at AT&T Stadium.

Dallas spent its time setting records.

Washington - which got an Antonio Gibson TD in the first half but was otherwise outclassed at every turn - can now spend its time booking offseason getaways.

The Cowboys have been winning while still fielding questions about "What's wrong with the offense?'' and "What's wrong with Ezekiel Elliott?'' and "What's wrong with Prescott?'' Those doubters are now silenced, and should be reminded that Elliott (knee) is getting healthier and that he scored two TDs here, and that Prescott's record against Washington is 9-1. And his record against the NFC East is 24-6.

There is plenty "good'' about what coach Ron Rivera has built in his two years here. But inescapable now are also the "bad'' and the "ugly.''