Washington Football Team Depth Chart - Week 1

Chris Russell

Away we go!  The NFL is officially back! 

The first depth chart of the season that we would normally get in early August, is here on September 8th. 

There's five days until the season opener at FedExField for the Washington Football Team  against the Philadelphia Eagles. 

This was our original projected depth chart on August 24th 

Quarterback: Dwayne Haskins, Alex Smith, Kyle Allen

Running Back: Adrian Peterson Bryce Love, Antonio Gibson, JD McKissic, Peyton Barber

Wide Receiver: Terry McLaurin, Antonio Gandy-Golden, Steven Sims, Dontrelle Inman, Cam Sims

Tight End: Logan Thomas, Marcus Baugh, Jeremy Sprinkle

Offensive Line: Geron Christian, Wes Martin, Chase Roullier, Brandon Scherff, Morgan Moses, Wes Schweitzer, Saahdiq Charles, Keith Ismael, Cornelius Lucas

Defensive Line: Montez Sweat, Daron Payne, Jonathan Allen, Ryan Kerrigan, Chase Young, Tim Settle, Matt Ioannidis, Ryan Anderson

Linebacker: Thomas Davis, Jon Bostic, Reuben Foster, Cole Holcomb, Kevin Pierre-Louis, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Khaleke Hudson

Defensive Backs: Ronald Darby, Kendall Fuller, Fabian Moreau, Jimmy Moreland, Troy Apke, Landon Collins, Deshazor Everett, Sean Davis, Aaron Colvin, Greg Stroman

Specialists: Dustin Hopkins, Tress Way, Nick Sundberg

