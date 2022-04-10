Commanders at No. 11: Will NFL Draft Give Washington J.J. Watt-Like Star?

The Washington Commanders hold the No. 11 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. What's the history surrounding this selection?

Coming off a 7-10 season, the Washington Commanders will look to the 2022 NFL Draft to bring new talent into the fold. The primary mechanism at their disposal in doing so will be the No. 11 overall pick.

Christopher Hanewinc-USA TODAY Sports Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

There has only ever been one occurrence of the Washington Commanders making a selection with the No. 11 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

In 1936, the Boston Redskins selected Keith Topping with the No. 11 overall pick. He never ended up playing a single game for the organization. Instead, he joined the Danbury Trojans and played in 11 total games over two seasons. He had a short professional sports career before becoming a sports writer and serving in World War II on the island of Guam.

There have been hit-or-miss results with the No. 11 overall pick, as with any spot in the NFL Draft. However, some success stories have featured a few of the NFL's best-ever talents.

In 2017, the New Orleans Saints went with defensive back Marshon Lattimore out of Ohio State. He won NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and has since been named a four-time Pro Bowler. He remains an integral part of the Saints organization as the team builds toward the 2022 season.

In 2011, the Houston Texans took Wisconsin edge rusher J.J. Watt with the No. 11 pick, and he's had one of the most accomplished careers for a defensive player in NFL history. He is a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year recipient, six-time All-Pro (five First-Team), two-time NFL sacks leader, and a member of the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.

In 2007, linebacker Patrick Willis was picked by the San Francisco 49ers after an incredible career at Ole Miss. He was named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and followed that up by earning six All-Pro nods (five First-Team), becoming a two-time NFL tackles leader, and was named a member of the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.

In 2005, Troy edge rusher Demarcus Ware was the Dallas Cowboys' choice. While he was named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, he went on to earn seven All-Pro nominations (four First-Team), was a two-time NFL sacks leader, and was named to the 2000s All-Decade Team. He went on to win a Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos, too.

In 2004, the Pittsburgh Steelers went with Miami (Ohio) quarterback Ben Roethlisberger as their pick. He was never named to an All-Pro team but was a six-time Pro Bowler and two-time NFL passing yards leader. He was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and led them to two Super Bowls.

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports Paul Chapman-USA TODAY Sports

In 2002, the Indianapolis Colts selected edge rusher Dwight Freeney out of Syracuse. He was integral in their Super Bowl XLI run and was a four-time All-Pro (three First-Team), NFL sacks leader in 2004, and was named to the NFL 2000s All-Decade Team.

When looking beyond the last 20 years, some of the historical selections at the No. 11 overall pick include names like Daunte Culpeper (1999), Michael Irvin (1988), and Wilber Marshall (1984), among others.

If the Commanders managed to add a player that can come close to stacking up with names like Watt, Freeney, Ware, Willis, or Lattimore, it's safe to say they would be making a franchise-changing selection.