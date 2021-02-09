Schottenheimer Passes Away; 'He Gave Us A Road Map For Life'

ASHBURN, Va. -- Marty Schottenheimer only coached the Washington Football Team for one controversial season, but the legacy he left on the NFL is far greater than that.

Schottenheimer passed away this week at the age of 77 after a long battle with Alzheimer's.

Schottenheimer coached in the NFL for 20 seasons and for four different teams as head coach. The width and depth of those he touched is enormous.

Said Mike McCarthy, the Dallas Cowboys head coach who got his NFL start as a quality control assistant in Kansas City in 1993:

“If it wasn’t for Marty Schottenheimer, I wouldn’t be saying this – because I wouldn’t be where I am today. Marty gave me my first NFL opportunity in 1993, but it was so much more than that, he gave this young coach a road map for life. Marty’s fingerprints can still be felt all over so many things I do every day as a coach. But it is what he taught me as a man that I’ll be forever grateful for.

"Professionally, Marty was the first man I saw open his heart and emotionally reveal himself. He was ‘Pittsburgh Proud’ and the definition of authenticity and genuineness. The six years I spent with him were the most important and impactful years of my coaching career. He was always teaching and emphasizing – even in my first game as a head coach in 2006 which happened to be against Marty.

"It was ugly. After the game, when we shook hands, he patted me on the back said, ‘Kid, trust me – it’ll get better – but don’t ever forget, make sure to do it your own way.’ Almost 15 years later, I still lean on those words.

"Marty exemplified strength and passion – which wasn’t always in your favor. Anyone who worked for Marty will attest, you’ve never had your ass chewed, until Marty Schottenheimer did it. I’ve still got the scars to prove it – and for that I am forever thankful.

"I know the impact he’s had on so many of us, and the legacy he leaves behind, will always be felt.”

The Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs and San Diego Chargers were where he applied his leadership and structure for far greater time than Dan Snyder allowed him to here in Washington.

Schottenheimer's teams won eight division titles along with eight second-place finishes.

In those two decades, Schottenheimer only had a losing record twice. He had a 200-126-1 record in the regular season, which is eighth all-time in head coaching wins, but forged only a 5-13 mark in the playoffs. Schottenheimer -- known as a tough, run first, conservative coach is the only man in NFL history with 200 or more wins and yet to never get to a Super Bowl.

"Marty-Ball" lasted only one season in Washington. After an 0-5 start, the team rebounded and won five games in a row and finished 8-8. But there were reportedly problems from the start between Dan Snyder and the hard-nosed Schottenheimer.

His legacy, though, is a wonderful one. His son, Brian, has been a long-time offensive coordinator in the NFL. His daughter Kristen talked at length about her Dad and his career and subsequent battle here.

And in Washington? Greg Manusky was a linebacker for the Chiefs and then was on his Washington staff, and said of Schottenheimer, “A genuine person that has shaped a lot of men in this world to be better fathers, husbands and sons. He was one of the good guys.”