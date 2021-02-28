Washington Ex Lineman Found Dead At 29, Family Says

Former Houston Texans third-round pick and Washington practice-squadder Louis Nix, 29, is dead, according to his family

Former Washington Football Team defensive lineman Louis Nix, who had been reported missing earlier this week, was found dead on Saturday, family members told two Jacksonville, Florida, media outlets. He was 29.

Nix's family reported him missing to area police on Wednesday. Nix's mother went public with pleas for help, suggesting her son was "in danger.'' A number of people in the sports world, including Notre Dame football coach Brian Kelly (Nix was a standout player for the Fighting Irish) send out tweets on Saturday morning asking for the public's help in finding the missing person.

By Saturday evening, the Jacksonville Sheriffs Office was acknowledging via social media that Nix had been located but law enforcement officials did not offer any details on the condition of Nix.

CBS/Fox affiliate Action News Jax, however, reported that Nix's mother was confirming that Nix had died. WJXT TV-4 reported Nix's death via another family member.

Nix's mother had said that to her, a December incident in which Nix was injured in a shooting while filling his car's tires at a gas station near the Jacksonville airport was unrelated to his absence.



Nix played three seasons at Notre Dame before being drafted in the third round by the Houston Texans in 2014. The defensive tackle never played a game for the Texans due to a series of knee injuries. In 2015, he played four for the New York Giants He also spent time on the practice squads with the Washington Football Team and with his hometown Jacksonville Jaguars.