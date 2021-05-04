Washington Ex QB RG3 Blasts Cousins For 'Collecting Checks,' Touts Himself As 'Mentor'

“As you’ve seen, Cousins has been collecting checks there in Minnesota for a long time, taking them to 8-8, 9-7 seasons,' RG3 says

Robert Griffin III is looking for work ... and maybe looking for attention, too.

Griffin, the former Washington Football Team QB, predicted to BleacherReport.com that Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins will end up losing his starting job to just-drafted rookie Kellen Mond ... and that he, Griffin, should be signed by the 49ers as the perfect mentor to their new rookie QB Trey Lance.

On the Cousins situation: “Yeah, I can tell you that No. 8 in Minnesota is not real happy right now. Because Kellen Mond represents exactly what he doesn’t do well. Kellen Mond is the big, physical quarterback. He can run it, throw it all over the field, and I don’t think that’s something that No. 8 is able to do in Cousins in Minnesota

“As you’ve seen, Cousins has been collecting checks there in Minnesota for a long time, taking them to 8-8, 9-7 seasons.''

Griffin, of course, has a Cousins axe to grind here as a result of their interaction in D.C. Griffin was Washington’s first-round pick in 2012, a QB that cost them a trade-up featuring three first-round picks and a second-round pick.

Cousins was drafted that same year as a fourth-rounder. Eventually, Cousins beat out Griffin.

Is Griffin right about Minnesota? It is quite a stretch to suggest that Texas A&M product Mond, a third-rounder, is ready to usurp Cousins, who at 33 has two years left on his Vikings contract.

Is Griffin right about San Francisco, where Lance was the No. 3 overall pick for coach Kyle Shanahan?

"To be honest, I don’t think they have a guy on the roster that would be better situated than myself to come in and mentor the kid," Griffin said.

