Washington Exercises Option On Former First-Round Starter

The Washington Football Team has recently used the NFL Draft to collect standout defensive linemen. Now they are using the rules of the CBA to retain those standout defensive linemen, a process that is now continuing with a contract move with Daron Payne.

The WFT has in the first round of the last four drafts grabbed D-line stars. In the case of Payne, they have now exercised their fifth-year option on the contract of the former first-round pick, who has started 41 of the 47 regular-season games that the club has played since making him the No. 13 overall player taken in 2018.

Payne now has a guaranteed salary of $8.529 million for the 2022 NFL season.

A year ago, the WFT exercised the same sort of option on the contract of Jonathan Allen. And of course someday, maybe as soon as it it CBA-legal, the WFT will begin work on retaining defensive end Chase Young, last year's top pick and No. 2 overall.

Payne has been a big body and a playmaker, and has recorded 166 tackles, 10 sacks, an interception, four forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries in those appearances. He was a force in the WFT's push to the NFC East title and in the playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Payne was impactful once again, as he had two sacks and a forced fumble in the loss.

