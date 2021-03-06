Washington Football Change: ‘My Time To Go,’ Says Trainer

Another veteran employee of the Washington Football Team has walked out the door at the Inova Sports Performance Center.

ASHBURN, Va. -- Elliott Jermyn and the Washington Football Team have mutually parted ways.

"After 13 years, [it was] my time to go....we just both agreed to split ways." Jermyn told Washington Football on SI.com & Fan Nation.

Jermyn served the Washington Football Team as a physical therapist and associate athletic trainer during his time with the organization.

READ MORE: The Sports Junkies On NFL & Wilkinson's Report

He worked under long-time head athletic trainer Larry Hess, who was fired more than a year ago, for much of his tenure. He was working under Ryan Vermillion since Ron Rivera took over football operations.

Vermillion, the current head athletic trainer of the Washington Football Team, returned to the organization a couple of weeks after Rivera. Early in his career, he had worked for the team as well.

Jermyn already has a new job lined up as he'll be working with Dr. Hirad Bagy at the United Wellness Center.

Dr. Bagy is listed on his LinkedIn profile as a chiropractor currently serving the Washington Football Team, the Washington Nationals and D.C. United.

To learn more about Jermyn and what his job entailed, check out this on the Penn State and George Washington University alum.

The Washington Football Team let go of two other veteran staffers on Friday, releasing director of football operations Paul Kelly and head equipment manager, Anders Buetel.

READ MORE: Two Key Veteran Staffers Let Go by WFT

The moves continue a sweep of the franchise by Ron Rivera, who continues to put his stamp on the WFT . ... On the field and off of it.