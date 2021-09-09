Washington Injury Update: Prized WR Unlikely to Play Week 1?

Washington appears likely to be missing a key offensive weapon to start the season

Let's hope the weekend goes smoother for the Washington Football Team than the week is going so far.

Granted, it's only one player, but the optimism surrounding Curtis Samuel's potential to make his playing debut for the WFT has crashed faster than the worst stocks on the market today.

And it's only getting worse after Samuel missed practice for the second straight day, on Thursday.

Seems now we're even moving towards legitimate doubt Samuel might make his first appearance in a Washington game before Week 3.

After appearing to aggravate the groin injury which kept him out up to this point on Wednesday, Samuel was seen stretching with trainers instead of practicing - a sure sign of aggravation.

On Thursday, Samuel again did some light stretching and nothing more that could constitute the appearance of an athlete getting ready to play in the NFL.

While his status for Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers may not be set in stone just yet, if you have Samuel on your fantasy football roster, it's probably a good bet you'll need to find a suitable replacement to start the year.

Playing on Thursday Night Football against the New York Giants in Week 2 means the Washington Football Team will have just three days between game days, and if Samuel isn't even practicing in a limited fashion now, it's hard to see how he'd be a 'go' just one week later.

Most will still maintain it's better to get Samuel on the field healthy at some point so the team can hopefully have him for the duration of the season afterward than to rush him into action too soon and risk losing him until 2022.

The injured reserve was not a topic head coach Ron Rivera wanted to approach earlier in the week. But if his new weapon can't find his way onto the field to help the WFT face Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in Week 3, he's going to have to face the questions, whether he feeds into the speculation or not.