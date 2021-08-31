Washington Cuts Barber, Clears Job For Rookie RB Patterson

Jaret Patterson's chances in Washington are the here-and-now. Or, maybe in the near future.

The Washington Football team released running back Peyton Barber on Tuesday, and that is a significant-enough story. But bigger still? The move, made ahead of the NFL cutdown deadline, clears a path for undrafted rookie Jaret Patterson to have a job with the WFT.

The move leaves four running backs on the Washington roster: Antonio Gibson, J.D. McKissic, Jonathan Williams and Patterson.

Gibson, of course, is the go-to guy, with the potential to be a true three-down back. But Patterson figures to fit somewhere, maybe a bit down the line, after his impressive preseason showing. The undrafted rookie from Buffalo - and a local kid made good, with a pre-signing endorsement from another local kid, buddy Chase Young - turned in impressive preseason performances at most every turn. Against the Patriots, he put up 70 total yards. Against the Bengals it was 96 total yards.

He's drawn praise from coach Ron Rivera and teammates, with the word "electric'' often used. Even if he's just a reserve running back, there is some thought that he could be an immediate helper on special teams.

Meanwhile, the lack of usage of Barber suggested a summer phase-out of the sixth-year vet, who got just four touches in each of the last two preseason games. Barber has been an NFL starter (back in his Tampa Bay Bucs days, especially) and will surely get a chance elsewhere.

