Washington Minicamp News: Curtis Samuel Injury Update

The Washington Football Team’s mandatory minicamp this week is critically important.

But not as important as protecting the health of valued players.

“OK,” coach Ron Rivera said on Tuesday in his minicamp-launch remarks, “so Curtis has got a groin he is dealing with …”

The WFT has something close to 100-percent attendance during these workouts, though linebacker Jon Bostic, cornerback Jimmy Moreland, defensive tackle Tim Settle and running back JD McKissic have been part of excused absences.

Samuel - among the team’s prized NFL free-agency signees - tweaked a groin in workouts last week. Ideally, having Samuel on the field would help speed the development of an offense led by QB Ryan Fitzpatrick (another prized signing) that Rivera wants to be more consistently explosive than it was in last year’s 7-9 campaign.

The Washington Football Team was able to win the NFC East and advance to the NFL playoffs last year under new head coach Rivera despite not only having a losing record but also having an ofdense that was inconsistent and lacking in balanced explosiveness in the passing game while utilizing four different quarterbacks.

Having attendance at 100 percent is important. But Samuel - who last season with the Carolina Panthers could do even more with the Washington Football Team in tandem with fellow wide receiver Terry McLaurin - is such a big part of the offensive plan in 2021 that having him at 100 percent for training camp may be even more important.