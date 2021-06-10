WFT's Benjamin St-Juste Makes Case For Starting Role

Benjamin St-Juste is showing early in camp how special he can be.

Third-round picks have been gold the past two seasons for the Washington Football Team. Antonio Gibson led all rookie running backs with 11 touchdowns out of the backfield. Terry McLaurin has transformed into a consensus top-20 receiver.

Will Benjamin St-Just be the WFT's next third-round gem?

Washington's minicamp won't tell the full story for all players, but it will give an indication on what direction certain players are headed. On Wednesday, St-Juste made his case for being the name to watch entering training camp.

During practice, St-Juste recorded four pass breakups in coverage, one coming against McLaurin. In a contested ball thrown from Taylor Heinicke, the former Minnesota product wouldn't allow the rising star to win the catch without a fight.

In the end, it was St-Juste who came away victorious on the play, jarring the ball loose to the ground. He also recorded a near interception that would have gone for six the other way if he had held on.

Following practice, WFT coach Ron Rivera said that the rookie "plays the whole play" and "there's no relax in his game." One can certainly see that as his physical demeanor has factored into his success through camp.

St-Juste is considered to be a hybrid defender thanks to his physical style of play. WFT's defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio told reporters that he will remain at cornerback despite speculation of perhaps moving to safety.

The question now becomes what happens if St-Juste thrives? Will he be given a starting role full-time?

Washington currently is projected to start William Jackson III and Kendall Fuller on the outside. If St-Juste thrives in camp, Fuller could be a candidate to move inside to the nickel when Del Rio calls for five defensive-back sets.

During his early days in D.C., Fuller found action inside the slot. When traded to the Kansas City Chiefs, he primarily was used inside as a big nickel.

Should Del Rio look to run a big nickel, the 6-foot-3 St-Juste could a candidate as well.

“He’s got exceptional quickness. He had a 6.6 3-cone [drill], which is unheard of,” Del Rio told Washington's Julie Donaldson. “And so for a guy [who is] 6-3 to do that shows you the short-area quickness.”

In three seasons with Minnesota, St-Juste recorded 62 total tackles and 11 pass breakups. In Washington, those numbers could translate in Year 1, giving WFT yet another burgundy-and-gold third-round prize.

